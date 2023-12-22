The 11 organizations receive a total of nearly $950,000 in financial assistance from CED.

A key driver of the economy, the Canadian tourism industry generated more than $100 billion in annual revenues before being hit hard by the pandemic. That is why the Government of Canada launched the Tourism Relief Fund (TRF), a $500M pan-Canadian initiative to help businesses and organizations in this sector overcome the impacts of the pandemic and position themselves for the future. The initiative, administered by CED in Quebec, ended on March 31, 2023.

Today, the Honourable Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for CED, is announcing a total of $946,274 in financial contributions for 11 Côte-Nord tourism organizations that have received CED support under the TRF.

The recipient organizations are the Club du Lac des Baies, Pourvoirie des Grands Ducs, Expéditions Pirsuq, Station Uapishka, Auberge La Rosepierre, Coopérative de solidarité en tourisme équitable, Pourvoirie le Chenail du Nord, Noryak Aventures, Shore Grow, Pourvoirie Québec Nature, and Lac Holt Outfitters.

This announcement follows a series of strategic investments made by CED under this initiative; a report on the TRF was unveiled on June 28, 2023.

Further details on the 11 projects are provided in a related backgrounder. In addition to helping increase tourist traffic to the Côte-Nord region, these projects will make it possible to attract potential clients to several regional businesses.

The Government of Canada recognizes and supports businesses and organizations that are a source of pride in their communities. Quebec's economic recovery relies, among other things, on a strong tourism industry with organizations rooted in the regional economy. The players in this sector are major contributors to growth, as well as key assets in rebuilding a stronger, more resilient, greener, and more inclusive economy.

"Through the tourism industry, we can showcase Canada's attractions, culture, and diversity to visitors from around the world. Our government has always been very aware of the importance of tourism to the country and continues to be here for businesses and organizations in this sector to ensure they recover. The investments announced today will help 11 dynamic homegrown organizations look to the future. Their projects represent excellent news for the Côte-Nord region and will enhance its drawing power."

The Honourable Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Member of Parliament for Hochelaga, Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for CED

Tourism accounts for $102 billion in annual economic activity, 1.8 million jobs and 2% of Canada's GDP.

in annual economic activity, 1.8 million jobs and 2% of GDP. The TRF was specifically created to help tourism businesses and organizations offer innovative products and services to visitors and prepare to welcome international travellers again.

With a national budget of $500 million , including $485 million administered by the regional development agencies (RDAs) and $15 million by Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada (ISED), the TRF is part of the $1 billion in tourism support announced in Budget 2021. This initiative ended on March 31, 2023 , in Quebec .

, including administered by the regional development agencies (RDAs) and by Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada (ISED), the TRF is part of the in tourism support announced in Budget 2021. This initiative ended on , in . In Quebec , the TRF made it possible to support 292 projects over the last two years. This assistance, totalling $110,623,941 , complements all the actions taken by different partners, including the Government of Quebec .

, the TRF made it possible to support 292 projects over the last two years. This assistance, totalling , complements all the actions taken by different partners, including the Government of . In the Côte-Nord region, 14 projects have received support under the TRF, for a total of $1,179,799 in investments by CED. These projects have led to the creation of 43 jobs.

in investments by CED. These projects have led to the creation of 43 jobs. CED is the key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

