Elevator malfunctions and disruptions on the rise across Ontario as TSSA stalls talks with inspectors putting vulnerable people at risk

TORONTO, Aug. 24, 2022 /CNW/ - Stories of elevator disruptions and shutdowns are on the rise across Ontario as the Technical Standards and Safety Authority (TSSA) continues to refuse to treat its striking safety inspectors with respect.

The 170 safety inspectors represented by OPSEU/SEFPO only want management to return to the table and negotiate a fair first contract so they can return to their jobs and keep Ontarians safe.

"Last Thursday, we sent the TSSA a reasonable offer that addresses many of the concerns," said OPSEU/SEFPO President JP Hornick. "Now it is many days later and the inspectors who care about our communities and public safety still have heard no response from the employer about coming back to the table. Why is the TSSA stalling?"

Residents at an apartment in London report being without elevator service for more than six weeks due to an inspection delay. Residents in wheelchairs at an apartment building in Ottawa say they are struggling without elevator service that has left them feeling trapped inside their apartments.

"Inspectors care about the work we do and the people we keep safe, so these stories about people being stranded in their apartments are heartbreaking to read," said OPSEU/SEFPO Local 546 Bargaining Team Chair Cory Knipe. "We made an offer in good faith more than five days ago. Where is the response from the TSSA so we can get back to elevator inspections?"

The inspectors were left with no choice but to go on strike when management walked away from the table last month. They have been on the picket line since July 21.

Safety inspectors are responsible for inspections of over 60,000 elevating devices across Ontario, including but not limited to, elevators in apartment buildings and condos, elevators and escalators in malls, offices, construction site hoists, industrial settings, transit and transit stations, schools, hospitals, seniors and long-term care homes, and colleges and universities.

"Elevator shutdowns hurt people and are leading to horrible consequences for people with disabilities who can't use the stairs when the elevator in their home stops working," said Hornick. "These painful stories of people struggling without elevator service continue as TSSA sits on our offer. We want to get back to the table so safety inspectors can address the backlog and ensure elevators are operating for the people who need them."

Safety inspectors inspect everything from amusement park rides and food trucks to fuel burning equipment, boilers and pressure vessels, and elements in nuclear power plants. TSSA safety inspectors also provide invaluable support to police and fire services.

SOURCE Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU/SEFPO)

For further information: JP Hornick, 416-806-9526; Cory Knipe, (905) 775-1090, [email protected]