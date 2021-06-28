Elevate Welcomes Canadian Business Innovator Randy Lennox as New Executive Chair & Co-Founder Lisa Zarzeczny Becomes General Manager

Lennox is a multiple award-winning media and music executive who has led two of Canada's leading content companies. In 2015, he became president of Bell Media, Canada's largest broadcasting, streaming, and content creation company. Prior to joining Bell Media, he served as President and CEO of Universal Music Canada, the country's largest music company.

"The world is entering an unprecedented era and Canadian innovators are poised to play an important role in navigating this time in our history," said Lennox. "I'm delighted to join the incredible team at Elevate as we work towards expanding our presence, both through the festival and new programs like Elevate Talent. We thank Razor for his dedication and leadership and wish him the very best in his new role"

Razor Suleman, Elevate's Co-Founder and outgoing CEO, has accepted a new role as the President of Pacaso International, whose mission is to enrich lives by making second home ownership possible and enjoyable for more people. Suleman will retain his position as Board Co-Chair at Elevate, where he will serve as an active board member and continue to offer his guidance and expertise.

"I couldn't have imagined that Elevate would achieve such success when we launched the first festival with Mayor John Tory in 2017," commented Suleman. "Now with several new programs and initiatives designed to support our communities, I feel extremely confident about the future of the company under Randy's leadership."

Elevate Co-Founder Lisa Zarzeczny becomes General Manager and will work closely with Lennox on the company's ambitious strategic initiatives and marquee events and productions. The Elevate Board will be supporting Lisa and the Senior Leadership Team during the interim period.

"As a CoFounder, it is really inspiring to see Elevate continue to evolve and grow, with a new Executive Chair at the helm" commented Zarzeczny.

The newly launched Elevate Talent, created and led by Managing Director Karim Rahemtulla and eCommerce North accelerator, created and led by Vice President Sen Sachi will continue their growth as Elevate core programs.

As Executive Chair, Lennox will be responsible for providing strategic direction and overall corporate vision to the Senior Leadership Team. Lennox will continue to work with our various community, corporate and government partners to further expand the Elevate mandate.

Additional Quotes

"Razor's leadership and ambition for Elevate has been nothing short of inspirational," said Mayor John Tory. "Since 2017, Razor and Elevate have helped put Toronto on the map as a leader in the tech and innovation ecosystem. Today, Elevate continues to be a great partner of the City of Toronto. Having worked closely with Randy in the past, I'm confident that with him at the helm, the future of Elevate is brighter than ever."

"As a member of the Elevate Founders Board, I look forward to working with Randy and the senior leadership team to continue to develop and execute on the bold and ambitious plans that Elevate is known for," commented Claudette McGowan, Global Executive Officer for Cybersecurity, TD Bank and Elevate Board Member.

About Elevate:

Elevate is a purpose-driven not-for-profit committed to uniting Canada's innovators to solve society's greatest challenges. In partnership with the United Nations, Elevate offers year-round tech, innovation and sustainability programs via the Elevate Exchange.

Elevate has hosted global icons such as Michelle Obama; Martha Stewart; Eric Schmidt & Al Gore on the Elevate Main Stage, each of whom has inspired millions of people.

SOURCE Elevate

