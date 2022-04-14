Elevate Media Group takes LGBTQ2+ marketing in Canada to new heights

TORONTO, April 14, 2022 /CNW/ - Elevate Media Group is helping brands and the communities they serve through authentic marketing grounded in purpose, with a focus on the LGBTQ2+ community.

The rebranded agency has a new name, brand identity and website reflecting its position as an industry leader in marketing to diverse audiences.

With nearly two decades of global experience working in and with communities to provide unparalleled expertise and marketing campaigns for clients like Nike and TD in Canada, the U.S. and beyond, Elevate Media Group is Canada's leading full-service LGBTQ2+ marketing agency.

Elevate Media Group also publishes IN Magazine, Canada's leading LGBTQ2+ digital publication, website and community platform, covering beauty and grooming, health and wellness, pop culture, politics, travel and more. The magazine has a reach of over 1.5 million.

Bilal Baig, the first South Asian, queer Muslim actor to star in a Canadian primetime TV series (Sort Of), has been featured on the cover, as has author and Canadian LGBTQ2+ icon Vivek Shraya and Queer Eye's Antoni Porowski.

Elevate Media Group is not your typical marketing agency. The company's ethos is rooted in the philosophy that authentic and effective marketing can and should go hand in hand. The agency prides itself on creating local and national campaigns that connect with and support diverse communities like the LGBTQ2+ community in a meaningful way.

"We envision more than just a marketing company, but a movement that we co-create in partnership with brands and the communities they serve," says Patricia Salib, president of Elevate Media Group and publisher of IN Magazine. "We're out to cause a ripple effect where marketing campaigns use their power for good."

The Elevate Media Group collective is a small, but mighty team of innovators, changemakers, creators, seekers, storytellers, travellers and lovers of great food who continuously challenge themselves, and their clients, to redefine what's possible and elevate everything they do.

The menu of marketing services provided is as multi-faceted as the team. Services include media planning, influencer relations, Pride planning, brand sponsorships and event marketing.

Elevate Media Group is a full-service creative agency that helps brands and the communities they serve through authentic marketing grounded in purpose, with a focus on the LGBTQ2+ community.

