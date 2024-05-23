Elevate Media Group and IN Magazine empower Canada's 2SLGBTQI+ communities through new community and corporate partnerships

Inside Out, LGBT YouthLine, Black CAP and Queer & Trans Health Collective among community partners now supported by the agency's IN Magazine

TORONTO, May 23, 2024 /CNW/ - A future where safe spaces exist for all 2SLGBTQI+ Canadians.

That's the inspiring vision for INspired x Community, a community partnerships program by IN Magazine that elevates, supports and empowers 2SLGBTQI+ non-profit organizations and service providers across the country year-round.

IN Magazine, Canada's leading 2SLGBTQI+ digital publication, website and community platform published by Elevate Media Group, is adding to its national network of 2SLGBTQI+ community organizations and renewing its commitment to providing them with some of the same benefits available to advertisers and corporate partners, free of charge.

"We create authentic partnerships with 2SLGBTQI+ community organizations so we can inform our readers about the important work being done by our community partners and inspire them to take action," says Tyra Blizzard, IN Magazine's new manager of community partners. "60 community partners have enrolled in the program to date, and we're on track to reach 100 partners before the end of the year."

Current community partners include Inside Out, a registered charity that challenges attitudes and changes lives through the promotion, production and exhibition of films made by and about 2SLGBTQI+ people; LGBT YouthLine, an Ontario-wide helpline for 2SLGBTQI+ youth; the Black Coalition for AIDS Prevention (Black CAP), an organization that responds to the threat of HIV and AIDS in Toronto's African, Caribbean and Black communities; and the Queer & Trans Health Collective, a grassroots health organization run by and for queer and trans community members.

Inside Out's senior marketing and communications manager, Stephanie Tatangelo, shares that partnering with IN Magazine has been an absolute joy: "Together, we work to create a platform that celebrates the diversity and resilience of 2SLGBTQI+ artists, filmmakers and activists making a meaningful impact on audiences worldwide."

INspired x Community is made possible in part due to revenues generated from Elevate Media Group's work creating 2SLGBTQI+ marketing campaigns for Canadian businesses and brands.

The roster of returning corporate partners for 2024 consists of Gold Sponsor ViiV Healthcare, Merck and its Gardasil 9 HPV vaccine, Puma, Stratford Festival, Toronto Symphony Orchestra and Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment (MLSE). The full-service, 2SLGBTQI+ focused marketing agency has also won new work with GraceMed and Brampton On Stage.

Benjamin Chafe, Elevate Media Group's newly promoted vice-president of development, affirms the agency's efforts to educate and guide advertisers and corporate partners on how best to show up for 2SLGBTQI+ communities.

"Our expertise is helping brands and businesses connect and engage with 2SLGBTQI+ audiences while also promoting and supporting the work of 2SLGBTQI+ community organizations through our INspired x Community program. The two initiatives are inextricably linked; by connecting corporate with community, we deliver on our mission to celebrate Canada's 2SLGBTQI+ communities 365 days a year," says Chafe.

Elevate Media Group's ethos is empowering communities and inspiring individuals to become the best possible versions of themselves.

"We're committed to creating movements that are grounded in purpose and help elevate global communities. We have exciting new projects on the horizon that will enhance this mission," adds Patricia Salib, president and publisher of Elevate Media Group and IN Magazine.

About Elevate Media Group

Elevate Media Group is a full-service creative agency that helps brands and the communities they serve through authentic marketing grounded in purpose, with a focus on 2SLGBTQI+ communities. www.elevatemediagroup.co

About IN Magazine

IN Magazine is Canada's leading 2SLGBTQI+ digital publication, website and community platform celebrating Canada's 2SLGBTQI+ communities. www.inmagazine.ca

SOURCE Elevate Media Group

For further information: or interview requests: Jumol Royes, Director of Communications and Community Engagement, Elevate Media Group and IN Magazine, Email: [email protected], Phone: 416-917-0285