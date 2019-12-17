ELEVATE Innovation and Less Emissions announce groundbreaking carbon offset commitment

TORONTO, Dec. 17, 2019 /CNW/ - ELEVATE Innovation, a leading provider of business aviation and aviation consulting services based in the greater Toronto area, has announced a partnership with Less Emissions, Bullfrog Power's sister company which provides exceptional carbon offset solutions. Less Emissions helps individuals and businesses mitigate travel emissions quickly and effectively with the highest quality offsets in Canada. Their projects are verified, and independently audited.

In taking these steps, ELEVATE becomes the first aviation business in Canada and among the first globally to voluntarily offset all customer trips on private aircraft. "We are excited to see ELEVATE demonstrating leadership in the aviation space and paving the way to cleaner air travel," says Carly Thrasher, Less Emissions.

While business aviation contributes less than 1% of all Greenhouse Gas Emissions (GHGs), ELEVATE feels strongly that carbon offsetting is an appropriate way to support sustainability in this industry and throughout the greater business world. We are pleased to be proactive in reducing greenhouse gas emissions while maintaining our exceptional aircraft offering and client service model.

This decision is rooted in a desire to create meaningful action now while supporting aircraft innovation that will ultimately have a larger impact, such as increasingly fuel-efficient planes and the development of biofuels. Continued technological and operational advancements will also play a key role in reducing environmental impact while providing first-rate private air travel.

Robert Rennert, Principal at ELEVATE Innovation, explained the decision to partner with Less. "We believe in a balanced approach: promoting mobility while minimizing environmental impact." Customers who use business aviation require speed and flexibility and they are looking for an experience that only private flying affords. When they choose to work with ELEVATE they will benefit from an exceptional end-to-end experience, some of the industry's highest internationally-recognized business standards, and now, environmentally-responsible business practices."

The carbon offset projects we are purchasing through Less are tangible and quantifiable. They have achieved certification under the ISO 14064-3 Standard and other globally recognized standards for voluntary GHG emission reduction projects, as well as the UN's Clean Development Mechanism protocols. As this is a commitment ELEVATE has elected to make, all carbon offset credits will be purchased directly by ELEVATE Innovation at no cost to ELEVATE clients.

ELEVATE is a member of both the National Business Aviation Association and the Canadian Business Aviation Association. ELEVATE is also Registered with ARGUS, a leading provider of services to the business aviation community that ensures ELEVATE adheres to industry best practices and is committed to the utmost in safety and service-oriented operations.

For further information: Rob Rennert of ELEVATE Innovation at support@elevatecharter.com or 365-778-1188; www.elevatechater.com / Consulting services: www.elevateinnovation.ca; OR Carly Thrasher, Less Emissions info@less.ca