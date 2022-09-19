Elevate Farms Inc., Tech-based Vertical Farming, Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting

TORONTO, Sept. 19, 2022 /CNW/ - Elevate Farms Inc. ("Elevate" or "Elevate Farms"), a tech-based vertical farming company focused on cost-effectively ‎‎growing leafy green vegetables at mass scale, is pleased to announce the results of its annual general and special meeting of shareholders ("Shareholders") held on Friday, September 16, 2022 ("Meeting").

At the Meeting, Shareholders re-appointed the three existing directors of the Corporation, being Amin Jadavji, Per Aage Lysaa, and Mark Skapinker, and appointed one new director, being Douglas Janzen.

"I have made 3 separate investments into Elevate and believe it will become a very important player in the ‎vertical farming industry. I think the company has huge potential and is an attractive opportunity for ESG ‎investors." says Douglas Janzen, Director of Elevate Farms.

Mr. Janzen has over 20 years of experience in banking investments and managing growth companies with a particular focus on life sciences and biotech. It is expected that Mr. Janzen's involvement will help fuel Elevate's growth in the coming years.

‎ABOUT ELEVATE FARMS

Elevate Farms Inc., a patented technology-driven vertically-stacked indoor farming ‎enterprise, is developing high-yield and competitively priced leafy-green food production systems towards realizing a safe and sustainable future. With well over ‎‎a decade ‎of advanced photobiology research already deployed Elevate Farms has built farms in several countries on multiple continents and offers a truly scalable global solution. ‎

www.elevate.farm

