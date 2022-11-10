Elevate Farms Announces New Corporate Appointments

TORONTO, Nov. 10, 2022 /CNW/ - Elevate Farms Inc. ("Elevate" or "Elevate Farms"), a ‎tech-based vertical farming company focused on cost-effectively ‎‎growing leafy green vegetables at ‎mass scale, wishes to announce the following corporate appointments: ‎

With unanimous approval of the Board, Elevate would like to announce the appointment of Brad ‎Katsuyama and Nikolas Oetker to its Advisory Board. ‎

Nikolas has a long history of experience with major global food production ranging from manufacturing ‎operations in China to most recently European Marketing. ‎

Brad was previously Chief Executive Officer, and is currently Chairman, of the Investors Exchange (IEX ‎Group, Inc.), a stock exchange founded in 2012 in order to mitigate the effects of high-frequency ‎trading. IEX was launched as an US national securities exchange in September, 2016 and Brad acted as ‎CEO of the IEX from its founding and remains Chairman today. ‎

Amin Jadavji, CEO of Elevate Farms stated: "Elevate has been quietly developing unique scaleable ‎technology in the vertical farming sector aimed at supplying directly into existing distribution channels. ‎With the launch of our first US farm, we expect to quickly accelerate global expansion and pursue our ‎goal of providing high quality leafy greens to the masses. Both Nikolas Oetker and Brad Katsuyama ‎are ‎exceptionally qualified to help Elevate Farms navigate this path."‎

‎"Nikolas has been with one of the world's largest private food producers and therefore has great insight ‎into distribution at a global level. His unique expertise of managing food distribution at the largest ‎volumes globally will aid Elevate well as we look to expand our market and make vertical farming a ‎viable option for all."‎

With regard to the appointment of Brad Katsuyama, Amin stated: "Brad's ‎unique story is remarkably portrayed in Michael Lewis's book Flash Boys: A Wall Street Revolt which, in ‎April, 2014, reached No. 1 on The New York Times Best Seller list. What Brad has managed to ‎accomplish in creating a new, democratized stock exchange, is a triumph. His against-all-odds success ‎and real-world experiences make him a truly wonderful addition to our team as we transition from ‎developing vertical farming technology to scaling global food production operations." ‎

Elevate Farms welcomes the addition of both Nikolas Oetker and Brad Katsuyama to our team that is ‎already buoyed by outstanding institutional backing and corporate ‎governance expertise from existing ‎Board members ‎Mark Skapinker and Douglas Janzen. ‎‎

‎ABOUT ELEVATE FARMS

Elevate Farms Inc., a patented technology-driven vertically-stacked indoor farming ‎enterprise, is ‎developing high-yield and competitively priced leafy-green food production systems towards realizing a ‎safe and sustainable future. With well over ‎‎a decade ‎of advanced photobiology research already ‎deployed Elevate Farms has built farms in several countries on multiple continents and offers a truly ‎scalable global solution.

