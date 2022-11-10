Elevate Farms Announces New Corporate Appointments

Nov 10, 2022, 08:00 ET
TORONTO, Nov. 10, 2022 /CNW/ - Elevate Farms Inc. ("Elevate" or "Elevate Farms"), a tech-based vertical farming company focused on cost-effectively growing leafy green vegetables at mass scale, wishes to announce the following corporate appointments:
With unanimous approval of the Board, Elevate would like to announce the appointment of Brad Katsuyama and Nikolas Oetker to its Advisory Board.
Nikolas has a long history of experience with major global food production ranging from manufacturing operations in China to most recently European Marketing.
Brad was previously Chief Executive Officer, and is currently Chairman, of the Investors Exchange (IEX Group, Inc.), a stock exchange founded in 2012 in order to mitigate the effects of high-frequency trading. IEX was launched as an US national securities exchange in September, 2016 and Brad acted as CEO of the IEX from its founding and remains Chairman today.
Amin Jadavji, CEO of Elevate Farms stated: "Elevate has been quietly developing unique scaleable technology in the vertical farming sector aimed at supplying directly into existing distribution channels. With the launch of our first US farm, we expect to quickly accelerate global expansion and pursue our goal of providing high quality leafy greens to the masses. Both Nikolas Oetker and Brad Katsuyama are exceptionally qualified to help Elevate Farms navigate this path."
"Nikolas has been with one of the world's largest private food producers and therefore has great insight into distribution at a global level. His unique expertise of managing food distribution at the largest volumes globally will aid Elevate well as we look to expand our market and make vertical farming a viable option for all."
With regard to the appointment of Brad Katsuyama, Amin stated: "Brad's unique story is remarkably portrayed in Michael Lewis's book Flash Boys: A Wall Street Revolt which, in April, 2014, reached No. 1 on The New York Times Best Seller list. What Brad has managed to accomplish in creating a new, democratized stock exchange, is a triumph. His against-all-odds success and real-world experiences make him a truly wonderful addition to our team as we transition from developing vertical farming technology to scaling global food production operations."
Elevate Farms welcomes the addition of both Nikolas Oetker and Brad Katsuyama to our team that is already buoyed by outstanding institutional backing and corporate governance expertise from existing Board members Mark Skapinker and Douglas Janzen.
Elevate Farms Inc., a patented technology-driven vertically-stacked indoor farming enterprise, is developing high-yield and competitively priced leafy-green food production systems towards realizing a safe and sustainable future. With well over a decade of advanced photobiology research already deployed Elevate Farms has built farms in several countries on multiple continents and offers a truly scalable global solution.
