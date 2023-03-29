Elevate Farms and Greengrower announce Commencement of Farm Operations in Hamilton, New Zealand

TORONTO, March 29, 2023 /CNW/ - Elevate Farms Inc. ("Elevate" or "Elevate Farms"), a tech-based vertical farming company focused on cost-effectively ‎‎growing leafy green vegetables at mass scale, along with our regional partner Greengrower <https://www.greengrower.farm/>, is pleased to announce the commencement of operations of Greengrower's first indoor farm ("Farm") in Hamilton, New Zealand, powered by Elevate Farms' patented ‎proprietary ‎technology‎. ‎

The Farm is the first of its kind in Australasia‎ featuring a fully autonomous grow room with product already available at local grocery stores on the ‎North Island, one of the two main islands of New Zealand. The Farm produces over 4,000 bags for retail distribution daily from its current site, with plans underway ‎for further expansion of this capacity‎. ‎

Amin Jadavji, CEO of Elevate Farms, stated "We are extremely excited about our expansion into New Zealand. Tom Schuyt, and his entire team, are intently focused on ‎spreading the message of local and sustainable food production and distribution and are well poised for exceptional growth in the ‎region." Amin continued "New Zealand is a country with a reputation for producing ‎high and world quality food and so this is an ideal location for Elevate Farms to support our local partner and ‎expand our global ‎operational footprint with our high volume, low labour, solution for automated vertical indoor farming." ‎

Tom Schuyt, CEO of Greengrower, stated "We are proud to bring sustainably grown, high quality and ‎consistently supplied leafy green produce to New Zealand, working with a leader in the global industry to ‎do so. Our partner, Elevate Farms, has a leading technology solution in the global vertical marking ‎industry, and we have benefited greatly from working alongside Amin and his team to deliver this world ‎leading technology to the market. We are excited to continue to work with Elevate Farms across the ‎region to deliver on our mission of growing more with less."

Elevate Farms Inc., a patented technology-driven vertically-stacked indoor farming ‎enterprise, is ‎developing high-yield and competitively priced leafy-green food production systems towards realizing a ‎safe and sustainable future. With well over ‎‎a decade ‎of advanced photobiology research already ‎deployed Elevate Farms has built farms in several countries on multiple continents and offers a truly ‎scalable global solution.

Greengrower is an Australasian based vertical farming business focused on delivering more with less. ‎We grow high quality, sustainably grown, competitively priced and consistently supplied leafy greens ‎and other produce. ‎

