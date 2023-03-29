Elevate Farms and Greengrower announce Commencement of Farm Operations in Hamilton, New Zealand

Mar 29, 2023, 07:00 ET
TORONTO, March 29, 2023 /CNW/ - Elevate Farms Inc. ("Elevate" or "Elevate Farms"), a tech-based vertical farming company focused on cost-effectively growing leafy green vegetables at mass scale, along with our regional partner Greengrower <https://www.greengrower.farm/>, is pleased to announce the commencement of operations of Greengrower's first indoor farm ("Farm") in Hamilton, New Zealand, powered by Elevate Farms' patented proprietary technology.
The Farm is the first of its kind in Australasia featuring a fully autonomous grow room with product already available at local grocery stores on the North Island, one of the two main islands of New Zealand. The Farm produces over 4,000 bags for retail distribution daily from its current site, with plans underway for further expansion of this capacity.
Amin Jadavji, CEO of Elevate Farms, stated "We are extremely excited about our expansion into New Zealand. Tom Schuyt, and his entire team, are intently focused on spreading the message of local and sustainable food production and distribution and are well poised for exceptional growth in the region." Amin continued "New Zealand is a country with a reputation for producing high and world quality food and so this is an ideal location for Elevate Farms to support our local partner and expand our global operational footprint with our high volume, low labour, solution for automated vertical indoor farming."
Tom Schuyt, CEO of Greengrower, stated "We are proud to bring sustainably grown, high quality and consistently supplied leafy green produce to New Zealand, working with a leader in the global industry to do so. Our partner, Elevate Farms, has a leading technology solution in the global vertical marking industry, and we have benefited greatly from working alongside Amin and his team to deliver this world leading technology to the market. We are excited to continue to work with Elevate Farms across the region to deliver on our mission of growing more with less."
Elevate Farms Inc., a patented technology-driven vertically-stacked indoor farming enterprise, is developing high-yield and competitively priced leafy-green food production systems towards realizing a safe and sustainable future. With well over a decade of advanced photobiology research already deployed Elevate Farms has built farms in several countries on multiple continents and offers a truly scalable global solution.
Greengrower is an Australasian based vertical farming business focused on delivering more with less. We grow high quality, sustainably grown, competitively priced and consistently supplied leafy greens and other produce.
SOURCE Elevate Farms Inc.
For further information: Amin Jadavji, Chief Executive Officer, Email: [email protected]
Share this article