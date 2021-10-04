Elevate announces partnership with impact agency, one twenty eight

We can't wait to find the perfect collaborations to support Elevate's big visions in the year to come. Tweet this

One twenty eight, an impact agency that maximizes social and community impact through everyone they work with, holds long-standing relationships across the entertainment, music, thought leadership and influencer industries. The one twenty eight team has a history of building impactful collaborations with world-renowned talent like Natalie Portman, Magic Johnson, and Selena Gomez, as well as deep connections with community groups, supporting the growth and experiences of local creatives.

"Technology has the potential to solve the world's problems, but we know that innovation alone isn't enough," said Lisa Zarzeczny, General Manager of Elevate. "We believe that a collaborative effort among world-leaders and celebrities, innovators and students, and policy makers and entrepreneurs, is the key to addressing and finding solutions to complex issues. One twenty eight brings a wealth of experience partnering global icons with social impact, and a roster of relationships with some of the biggest talent names and culture up-and-comers. We are incredibly excited to have them on board and are confident that together, we will build disruptive, impactful relationships."

"Collaborations are successful when everyone is working towards the same goal," said David Johnson, Partner at one twenty eight. "Impact and social outcomes lead every partnership we work on - we know that authenticity and values alignment are key players when building a relationship and we can't wait to find the perfect collaborations to support Elevate's big visions in the year to come," added Cameron Kennedy, Partner at one twenty eight.

The partnership kicks off at the top of the Think 2030 series that will convene industry leaders, policymakers and startup disruptors to address the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs) and explore how design, innovation and technology can solve society's greatest challenges. Powered by Elevate, Think 2030 will encompass three pillars: Equality, Sustainability and Well-Being.

To learn more about Elevate and the Think 2030 series, visit www.elevate.ca/think-2030

To learn more about one twenty eight, visit onetwentyeight.org

About Elevate:

Elevate is a purpose-driven not-for-profit committed to uniting Canada's innovators to solve society's greatest challenges. In partnership with the United Nations, Elevate offers year-round tech, innovation and sustainability programs via the Elevate Exchange. Elevate has hosted global icons such as Michelle Obama; Martha Stewart; Eric Schmidt and Al Gore on the Elevate Main Stage, each of whom has inspired millions of people. Learn more at www.elevate.ca .

About one twenty eight

One twenty eight is a strategic impact agency that offers a fusion of talent booking, cause marketing and CSR support. One twenty partners with nonprofits, brands, foundations and CSR teams with the goal of maximizing social and community impact through strategic and authentic partnerships. Learn more at www.onetwentyeight.org .

SOURCE Elevate

For further information: Media Contacts: one twenty eight, [email protected]; Robyn James, Sr. Director of Marketing, Elevate [email protected]