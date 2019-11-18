Elementor Offers Massive Black Friday Discounts

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2019 /CNW/ -- Elementor, a leading global WordPress website builder platform with over 3.5 Million sites built, is making web design even easier. For Black Friday, Elementor is offering up to 30% discount on its premium plans for new customers, as well as on upgrades for existing customers.

Throughout the promotion period, Elementor will also be running a giveaway for 88 contestants to win prizes and free one-on-one sessions with leading experts from the Elementor team. The sessions will include the following tracks:

Elementor Black Friday Deal

Dev Track with Ohad Raz, Lead Developer at Elementor: one-on-one session regarding the development challenges for your Elementor site: Performance, integrations, plugins, themes, etc.



Marketing Track with Ben Pines, Elementor Evangelist: one-on-one session regarding building a successful marketing strategy for the specific needs and challenges of your Elementor site.



Web Design Track with Ziv Geurtz, Educator and Designer at Elementor: one-on-one sessions regarding your Elementor site design. Including a review, constructive feedback and some helpful tips.



Expert Audit with Saar Kedem, Head of Education at Elementor the Elementor team: A document review and analysis of up to three web pages from your Elementor site, giving you feedback and detailed notes for improvement.

With this deal, which runs from November 22 through December 4, even more, web professionals, builders, designers, and marketers around the world can quickly and effortlessly create beautiful WordPress sites.

Founded by Yoni Luksenberg and Ariel Klikstein, Elementor is radically simplifying web building on WordPress. By enabling web professionals and agencies to unleash their creative and business potential, Elementor has introduced novel ways of improving the web creator's workflow, making the process of designing websites faster, and more flexible.

To get your Black Friday discount and to enter the giveaway, click here .

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1030949/Elementor_Black_Friday_Deal.jpg

SOURCE Elementor

For further information: lazer@now-you.co.il, +1-347-753-8256, https://elementor.com

