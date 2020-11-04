Elemental Royalties Begins Trading on the OTCQX Market in the United States

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 4, 2020 /CNW/ - Elemental Royalties Corp. ("Elemental" or "the Company") (TSXV: ELE) (OTCQX: ELEMF) is pleased to announce that the Company's common shares commenced trading today on the OTCQX under the symbol "ELEMF."

Frederick Bell, CEO, commented:

"Having recently listed on the TSX-V, we are very pleased to begin trading on the OTCQX as a means of enhancing our visibility to prospective US investors. We are confident that this will provide the dual benefits of greater accessibility to an expanding shareholder base in the U.S., as well as enabling greater exposure and liquidity as we build on our record royalty revenue."

The OTCQX is the premier tier of the U.S. OTC market operated by OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM). OTCQX is a trading platform designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. Using the OTCQX platform, shares of over 11,000 securities are traded by a network of dealers in the U.S. To qualify, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws and have a professional third-party sponsor introduction.

Current financial disclosures and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for Elemental are available at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/ELEMF/. Elemental will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange Inc. ("TSX-V") under the symbol "ELE."

On behalf of Elemental Royalties Corp.

Frederick Bell

CEO and Director

For further information about Elemental Royalties Corp. or this news release, please visit our website at www.elementalroyalties.com or by email at [email protected].

Elemental Royalties Corp. is a proud member of Discovery Group. For more information please visit www.discoverygroup.ca.

For further information: Dustin Zinger, Investor Relations, Phone: 1 (604) 653-9464, Email: [email protected]