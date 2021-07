Elemental Royalties Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting

VANCOUVER, BC, July 8, 2021 /CNW/ - Elemental Royalties Corp. ("Elemental" or "the Company") (TSXV: ELE) (OTCQX: ELEMF), a diversified gold royalty company focused on quality, accretive and revenue-generating acquisitions across established and emerging mining regions, is pleased to announce the voting results from its Annual General and Special Meeting held on July 8, 2021.

Each of the resolutions approved at the meeting were described in detail in the Company's Management Proxy Circular dated May 21, 2021, available on SEDAR at sedar.com and on the Company's website at elementalroyalties.com.



Frederick Bell 41,314,784 Nil. 15,863 99.96% Nil. 0.04% Martin Turenne 41,299,784 Nil. 30,863 99.93% Nil. 0.07% Peter Williams 40,197,784 Nil. 1,132,863 97.26% Nil. 2.74% John Robins 41,299,784 Nil. 30,863 99.93% Nil. 0.07% Simon Collins 41,299,784 Nil. 30,863 99.93% Nil. 0.07% Appointment of PwC LLP as external auditors 42,175,823 Nil. 3,056 99.99% Nil. 0.01% Approval of Omnibus Plan (Majority of Minority) 35,388,844 * 137,795 Nil. 99.61% 0.39% Nil.

* Excluding 5,804,008 shares held by Insiders.

About Elemental Royalties

Elemental is a gold-focused royalty company listed on the TSX-V in Canada and provides investors with lower risk precious metals exposure through a portfolio of nine high-quality royalties. This enables investors to benefit from ongoing royalty revenue, future exploration upside and low operating costs. Elemental's experienced team seeks to secure royalties in advanced precious metals projects, run by established operators, from its pipeline of identified opportunities.

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements

This release contains certain "forward looking statements" and certain "forward-looking information" as defined under applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "plans" or similar terminology.

Forward-looking statements and information include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the future growth and development of the Company. Forward-looking statements and information are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions that, while believed by management to be reasonable, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of Elemental to control or predict, that may cause Elemental's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein, including but not limited to: the requirement for regulatory approvals and third party consents, the impact of general business and economic conditions, the absence of control over the mining operations from which Elemental will receive royalties, including risks related to international operations, government relations and environmental regulation, the inherent risks involved in the exploration and development of mineral properties; the uncertainties involved in interpreting exploration data; the potential for delays in exploration or development activities; the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with Elemental's expectations; accidents, equipment breakdowns, title matters, labor disputes or other unanticipated difficulties or interruptions in operations; fluctuating metal prices; unanticipated costs and expenses; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; the inherent uncertainty of production and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses, commodity price fluctuations; currency fluctuations; regulatory restrictions, including environmental regulatory restrictions; liability, competition, loss of key employees and other related risks and uncertainties. Elemental undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law. Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

For further information: Corporate Inquiries: Dustin Zinger, Investor Relations Manager, Corporate Website: www.elementalroyalties.com, Direct: +1 (604) 653-9464, Email: [email protected]