ELEMENTAL ALTUS ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL AND SPECIAL MEETING

VANCOUVER, BC, July 31, 2025 /CNW/ - Elemental Altus Royalties Corp. ("Elemental Altus" or the "Company") (TSXV: ELE) (OTCQX: ELEMF) announces the voting results from its Annual General and Special Meeting held on July 29, 2025. Each of the resolutions approved at the meeting were described in detail in the Company's management information circular dated June 18, 2025, available on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at www.elementalaltus.com.

Resolution Votes

For Votes

Against Withheld/

Abstain % For %

Against %

Withheld/

Abstain Fixing the Number of Directors 179,474,695 4,701,560 - 97.45 % 2.55 % - Election of Directors











Juan Sartori 179,058,302 - 96,774 99.95 % - 0.05 % Simon Vumbaca 179,058,302 - 96,774 99.95 % - 0.05 % Ravi Sood 168,784,931 - 10,370,145 94.21 % - 5.79 % Sandeep Singh 179,061,045 - 94,031 99.95 % - 0.05 % Prashant Francis 179,058,302 - 96,774 99.95 % - 0.05 % Appointment of Auditors 184,152,227 - 24,028 99.99 % - 0.01 % Approval of Omnibus Plan 175,695,950 388,547 - 99,78 % 0.22 % - Approval of Consolidation 183,227,694 948,561 - 99.48 % 0.52 % -

Grant of Options

The Company has granted a total of 360,000 restricted share units (each "RSU") and a total of 782,850 stock options to directors who joined the Company in 2025. The RSUs vest in equal instalments over twelve, twenty-four, and thirty-six months. Each vested RSU will entitle the holder to receive one common share of the Company or the equivalent cash value thereof at the deemed price of C$1.99. The RSUs will fully vest on July 31, 2028. The stock options are exercisable for a period of 5 years from the date of the grant at an exercise price of C$1.60 per Common Share. 625,000 of the stock options vest in four equal instalments on the date of grant, and on the 6 month, 12 month, and 18 month anniversary thereof, and 157,850 stock options will vest on the one year anniversary of grant. The stock options and RSUs will expire on July 31, 2030.

The stock options have been granted to directors of the Company under the terms of the Company's stock option and compensation share plan and are subject to regulatory approval.

Frederick Bell

CEO

Elemental Altus is a proud member of Discovery Group. For more information please visit: www.discoverygroup.ca or contact +1 604 646 4527.

TSX.V: ELE | OTCQX: ELEMF | ISIN: CA28619K1093 | CUSIP: 28619K109

About Elemental Altus Royalties Corp.

Elemental Altus is an income generating precious metals royalty company with 10 producing royalties and a diversified portfolio of pre-production and discovery stage assets. The Company is focused on acquiring uncapped royalties and streams over producing, or near-producing, mines operated by established counterparties. The vision of Elemental Altus is to build a global gold royalty company, offering investors superior exposure to gold with reduced risk and a strong growth profile.

