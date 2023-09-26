Element Nutritional Sciences Names CPG Executive Vito Sanzone CEO to Bolster Rejuvenate™ and PROMINO™ Brands

Stuart Lowther exits executive role and board position to address personal matters

BURLINGTON, ON, Sept. 26, 2023 /CNW/ - Element Nutritional Sciences Inc. (CSE: ELMT) (OTC: ELNSF) (FRANKFURT: 93X) (the "Company" or "Element"), today named veteran health and fitness executive Vito Sanzone as Chief Executive Officer, replacing founder Stuart Lowther who resigned as both Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board to address personal matters. The change is effective immediately.

Mr. Sanzone previously served Element as Chief Marketing Officer and has helped drive the creation of Element's new product portfolio. He has been part of over US$1 billion in mergers and acquisitions in the health and active nutrition industry since 2016.

Prior to Element, Mr. Sanzone was Chief Executive Officer of private equity-backed Complete Nutrition, Inc, a chain of franchised sports and nutrition stores based in Omaha, Nebraska, where he spearheaded the transition to a major digital presence. As President of Maximum Human Performance, a legacy sports nutrition brand headquartered in the New York City area, he repositioned the brand for sale in 2017. He also served as a key executive of Iovate Health Sciences in Oakville, Ontario from 2007 to 2016.

"I am committed to driving Element's muscle health brands to prominence. Our team recently met with more than 30 major North American retailers who sampled our new RejuvenateTM products. We are focussed on putting our products in the hands of more consumers than ever. We want to thank Stuart for his vision and wish him the best," said Mr. Sanzone.

Additionally, Dean Mosca will be joining Element's Board of Directors. Mr. Mosca was the founder and President of Proprietary Nutritionals Inc., a global supplier of premium and patented nutritional supplement ingredients, which was sold to Pharmachem Laboratories. Mr. Mosca, a life-long entrepreneur in the nutritional category, offers strategic support to companies with disruptive products and technologies. He is currently on the board of directors of the Centre for Minimal Access Surgery and Natural Products Canada, and Chairs the board of Insight Medbotics.

Following his resignation, Mr. Lowther's 24 million performance warrants have been cancelled.

About Element

Element is an innovative and research driven Canadian nutraceutical company specializing in the development of patented and science-based products for the global consumer packaged goods market, with a portfolio focused specifically muscle health. Element's lead product, Rejuvenate™, is a patented proprietary formulation that is clinically proven to assist in the building, rebuilding, restoration and rejuvenation of natural muscle mass. Element also offers PROMINOTM, an elite performance supplement for both professional and amateur athletes to accelerate muscle recovery, build strength and accelerate recovery from injury. Element was founded in 2015 and is located in Burlington, Ontario.

To learn more about Element, visit elmtinc.com.

More information about Rejuvenate™ can be found www.rejuvenatemuscle.com.

