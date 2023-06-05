Element Nutritional Sciences Announces Results of Nielsen Consumer Research, Positioning Rejuvenate™ Muscle Activator for a Successful Launch

Nielsen estimates that in the first 12 months from launch that Rejuvenate™ Muscle Activator could earn US$19.5 million in revenue, and a 35% growth rate in the second year after launch

in revenue, and a 35% growth rate in the second year after launch Nielsen is a globally recognized leader in consumer research, audience measurement, data and analytics

Rejuvenate™ is 60% more effective than the leading protein (whey) for building and retaining muscle

BURLINGTON, ON, June 5, 2023 /CNW/ - Element Nutritional Sciences Inc. (CSE: ELMT) (OTC: ELNSF) (FRANKFURT: 93X) (the "Company" or "Element"), is pleased to announce results from consumer research conducted by NielsenIQ ("Nielsen") and TasteMakers Research Group ("TasteMakers") with respect to Rejuvenate™ Muscle Activator raspberry and citrus flavours.

Highlights from the reports are as follows1,2:

Nielsen estimates that Rejuvenate™ Muscle Activator could earn US$19.5 million in revenue in its first year, followed by 35% growth in its second year after launch

in revenue in its first year, followed by 35% growth in its second year after launch Active Nutrition Beverage Consumers have a 74% intent to purchase and an expected purchase frequency of 31 times per year

Both citrus and raspberry formulations meet or exceed expectations for 87% of the target market

Both flavors meet or exceed customers expectations, with raspberry being above average consumer expectations in the 40+ demographic

Nielsen's data shows that Rejuvenate™ Muscle Activator has high consumer acceptance for a number of features and benefits (e.g., convenience, muscle recovery, quality, flavour) among the Active Nutrition Beverage Consumers and Adult Nutrition Beverage Consumers

Rejuvenate Muscle Activator is one of the first clinically proven and patented beverages to enter the $45 billion3 functional beverage market. The Company's research indicates retailers and consumers alike are demanding beverages with functionality. In addition, they are looking for beverages that are low in calories, sugar free, fat free and dairy free. Rejuvenate™ delivers exactly what consumers are seeking, along with refreshing great taste.

"It has taken us eight months of diligence and hard work to position this product for a successful launch. We have sacrificed a lot to get here and are now very excited to move forward, execute our launch plans and deliver our disruptive beverage to the market. Our consumer trials affirm that Rejuvenate™ Muscle Activator is a great tasting beverage with functional benefits that resonate with consumers. Additionally, retailers are impressed with the work and research we have done towards optimizing taste, brand and packaging. Having this endorsement from Nielsen and Tastemakers goes a long way to opening doors and giving retailers and our other distribution partners the confidence that Rejuvenate™ is a winning product that will drive revenue and accelerate growth in our 33,000 points of distribution across North America," said Stuart Lowther, Chief Executive Officer.

Nielsen and TasteMakers were US$49,000 and US$35,000, respectively, for the consumer research conducted on behalf of Element.

_____________________________ 1 NielsenIQ January 11, 2023. 2 TasteMakers Research Group December 28, 2022. 3 US Functional Beverage Market Insights | Glanbia Nutritionals.



Marketing Agreement

Element has engaged Gold Standard media to profile certain marketing services to the company. Services include on-line marketing and advertising through Google Ads, social media and emails for a payment of US$265,000. Gold Standard is owned and operated by Kenneth Ameduri and is arms length to the Company. None of the company or its officers are involved, directly, with the creation of the materials distributed by Gold Standard. The Company will provide Gold Standard with public available source information for its disclosure, and the Company will be involved in reviewing materials for accuracy prior to their dissemination.

About Nielsen

Nielsen shapes the world's media and content as a global leader in audience measurement, data and analytics. Through its understanding of people and their behaviors across all channels and platforms, Nielsen empowers our clients with independent and actionable intelligence so they can connect and engage with their audiences—now and into the future. Nielsen operates around the world in more than 55 countries. Learn more at www.nielsen.com and connect with us on social media (Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram).

About Element

Element is an innovative and research driven Canadian nutraceutical company specializing in the development of patented and science-based products for the global consumer packaged goods market, with a portfolio focused specifically on men and women over the age of 40. Element's lead product, Rejuvenate™, is a proprietary formulation that is clinically proven to assist in the rebuilding, restoration and rejuvenation of natural loss of muscle mass due to aging or other medical conditions. Element also offers JAKTRX™, an elite brand of performance supplements. Element was founded in 2015 and is located in Burlington, Ontario.

To learn more about Element, visit elmtinc.com.

More information about Rejuvenate™ can be found www.rejuvenatemuscle.com.

More information about JAKTRX™ and Promino™ can be found at: www.jaktrx.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. In this news release, forward looking statements relate, among other things, to: the expected timing of shipping Rejuvenate™ Muscle Activator, Element's ability to increase gross margins and the Company's ability to generate long-term revenue growth.

These forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management of the Company at the time such statements were made. Actual future results may differ materially as forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to materially differ from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors, among other things, include: fluctuations in general macroeconomic conditions; expectations regarding the size of the United States and Canadian health, nutraceutical and wellness markets and changing consumer habits; the viability of the Company's products; availability of distribution channels for the Company's product offerings; the ability of the Company to successfully achieve its business objectives; plans for expansion; successful development of the Company's proposed products; the presence of laws and regulations that may impose restrictions or recalls on the sale of the Company's products in the United States and Canada; customer and distributor relations; fluctuations in securities markets; and the inability of the Company to obtain adequate insurance to cover risks and hazards. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure shareholders that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking statements, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. The Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

SOURCE Element Nutritional Sciences Inc.

For further information: Stuart Lowther, Chairman, CEO and President, [email protected], 416-467-5229; Marc Charbin, Investor Relations, [email protected], 416-467-5229