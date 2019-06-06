Element Achieves AWS Oracle Competency Status

Achieving the AWS Oracle Competency differentiates Element as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member that provides specialized demonstrated technical proficiency and proven customer success with specific focus on deploying Oracle on AWS. To receive the designation, APN Partners must possess deep AWS expertise and deliver solutions seamlessly on AWS.

"Element is proud to achieve AWS Oracle Competency status, leveraging a culmination of over 15 years of Oracle implementation expertise and 10 years of successful solutioning on AWS to deliver value to our clients," said Chris Rogers, SVP of Client Services, Element. "As an HGS company, we are driven by the belief that we can create competitive advantage for our clients through intelligent innovation. This designation shows that our hard work has paid off and we look forward to continuing to serve our clients and deliver consistent results for years to come."

AWS enables scalable, flexible and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify Consulting and Technology APN Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

"Our team is dedicated to helping companies achieve digital transformation, innovation and improved user experiences with the agility and wealth of services that AWS provides," said Sherry Thompson, Executive Director, Cloud Practice, Element.

HGS is dedicated to partnering with clients to deliver transformational solutions and true business results. Element is a key vehicle in digital transformation, building end-to-end solutions on innovative strategies and best-in-breed technologies, giving clients the unique flexibility to implement the optimal technical solution to integrate into their current environment. The company's three-pronged approach to web experience management establishes it as a powerful nexus of knowledge, experience and technical foresight that enables businesses to deliver the most seamless and effective online customer service possible by harnessing the full potential of client's content, analytics and mobility systems.

About Element

Element, an HGS Company, is comprised of a team of strategic thinkers, marketing experts, user-centric designers and software engineers with an elemental desire to create transformative digital solutions. With over 160 successful digital engagements and stellar customer satisfaction ratings, Element helps enterprises create simple, frictionless digital experiences that solve complex business problems. Our technology implementations help our clients improve customer engagement, optimize operations, increase revenue and improve people's lives. We bring together the strategy, design and technology our clients need to become digital innovators.

Learn how Element can help you drive digital innovation by visiting: www.elementsolutions.com.

About Hinduja Global Solutions (HGS):

A global leader in business process management (BPM) and optimizing the customer experience lifecycle, HGS is helping make its clients more competitive every day. HGS combines technology-powered services in automation, analytics and digital with domain expertise focusing on back office processing, contact centers and HRO solutions to deliver transformational impact to clients. Part of the multi-billion dollar conglomerate Hinduja Group, HGS takes a true "globally local" approach, with over 42,190 employees across 73 delivery centers in seven countries making a difference to some of the world's leading brands across nine key verticals. For the year ended 31st March 2019, HGS had revenues of US$ 689 million.

Visit www.teamhgs.com to learn how HGS can help make your business more competitive.

