Elekta and Gray partner to offer optimized oncology appointment scheduling for Elekta ONE OIS customers

MONTRÉAL, July 7, 2025 /CNW/ - Gray Oncology Solutions, Inc. (Gray), a Montréal-based technology company, today announced that it has partnered with Elekta to offer its Care Orchestration Platform, GrayOS, to Elekta ONE OIS customers. Serving as a logistics layer, GrayOS uses an algorithm to optimize and automate patient scheduling. This enables Elekta ONE OIS customers to auto-schedule patients based on predefined criteria, effectively bridging an operational gap in cancer care: efficient appointment scheduling.

"We've found that scheduling inefficiencies not only affect the patient's experience, but they also put unnecessary strain on administrative staff," says André Diamant, Gray's CEO. "With this collaboration, we're eliminating these scheduling challenges for Elekta customers and paving the way for more effective cancer care. Clinics that use GrayOS will be able to maximize their treatment slots and limit treatment interruptions to the benefit of both patients and staff."

Now widely available to North American Elekta ONE OIS customers through this partnership, GrayOS allows users to optimize, automate, and orchestrate operations in just a few clicks.

"GrayOS serves as an ideal complement to Elekta ONE OIS," says Chad Poulliotte, Elekta's Vice President & Head of Software Solutions, Region Americas. "We're pleased to be able to offer our radiation and medical oncology customers a tool that will help resource balancing, save staff time, and maximize a clinic's ability to care for patients promptly."

Leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) and data science, GrayOS has improved efficiency in Canadian and U.S. cancer care centers, with users reporting benefits such as an 80 percent reduction in scheduling time, halving the training time for administrative staff, increased staff morale, and the ability to treat 5 to 10 percent more patients with the same resources.

At The Ottawa Hospital (Ottawa, Ontario), GrayOS is deployed across two radiation oncology sites to streamline operations, reduce administrative burden, and improve wait times.

"The wait times are the best we've seen in a decade," says Melissa Diffey, Manager, Radiation Medicine Program. "Our team is less stressed when at the end of the day, they can go home knowing that every patient that needs to be scheduled has been scheduled.

"Specifically, we've experienced a 17 percent increase in the rate of patients treated within the targeted time outlined by Cancer Care Ontario," she adds. "In addition, there has been a 58 percent decrease both in administrative wait time and in time scheduling new patient booking requests, as well as a 42 percent drop in the size of the scheduling list."

About Gray Oncology Solutions

Gray is a healthcare technology company on a mission to help care teams overcome the operational complexity of delivering patient-centered care, so that every patient receives the best possible care with the highest efficiency.

Founded by a team of medical physicists and professors, Gray brings together deep expertise in clinical operations, data science, and systems engineering to transform how care is coordinated. At the core of its innovation is GrayOS, the industry's first Care Orchestration Platform (COP). Purpose-built for complex care environments such as radiotherapy, systemic therapy, transplant and cell therapy, endoscopy, and more, GrayOS dynamically optimizes the two sides of the capacity-demand equation: resources and patient flow. By combining advanced algorithms with human ingenuity, Gray enables centers globally to increase access to care, reduce administrative burden, and improve both staff and patient experience.

