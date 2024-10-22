ELEGRP Unveiled Patented TrapConnect™ Quick Wiring Solution and 3-in-1 GFCI Receptacles at NECA 2024!

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 22, 2024 /CNW/ -- From September 29 to October 1, 2024, ELEGRP, the world's leading manufacturer of electrical supplies, showcased its latest innovations at the National Electrical Contractors Association (NECA) Show in San Diego, California. By introducing the TrapConnect™ quick wiring solution and the highly advanced 3-in-1 GFCI receptacles, ELEGRP garnered significant attention. Both products exemplify remarkable technological breakthroughs and highlight ELEGRP's commitment to innovation.

TrapConnect™ Quick Wiring Solution: Installation Revolutionized

TrapConnect™ Quick Wiring Solution

Making its debut in the market, the ELEGRP TrapConnect™ quick wiring solution redefines installation efficiency. This innovative product allows wiring to be completed in just 8 seconds—no tools required—thanks to its screwless design. Simply insert the wire, trigger the trip, and you are done.

Featuring a robust steel spring locking mechanism, TrapConnect™ ensures a secure and durable connection with every use. Supporting up to 20A for commercial-grade wiring, it is also the first solution on the market compatible with AWG#10 copper-clad aluminum wire. By utilizing this product, customers can significantly reduce wiring costs and enhance installation speed. This TrapConnect™ sets a new industry benchmark for quick wiring solutions, offering a transformative advancement in the electrical field.

3-in-1 GFCI Receptacles: Maximize Efficiency in One Device

ELEGRP also highlighted its new 3-in-1 GFCI receptacle series. This cutting-edge product integrates GFCI protection, USB chargers and sensor-controlled night light into a single compact device, optimizing both space and functionality.

Powered by the PBE technology platform, including reverse wiring protection technology, self-grounding technology, and third-generation self-test technology, making it a top choice for kitchens, bathrooms, and other spaces where safety and convenience are needed. With a depth of just 1.34 inches, it is compatible with all junction boxes, decorator devices, and wall plates, ensuring easy and fast installation.

Efficere USB Receptacles and More: Showcasing ELEGRP's Full Range of Innovations

In addition to the TrapConnect™ quick wiring product and 3-in-1 GFCI receptacles, ELEGRP demonstrated its upgraded Efficere USB receptacles series, smart home solutions, etc. In the fast-paced digital era where efficiency is paramount, the Efficere USB receptacles series are dedicated to enhancing charging efficiency and simplifying your life. To provide an immersive experience, ELEGRP set up a charging station, allowing attendees to experience the efficiency and speed of their USB charging solutions firsthand. These cutting-edge products underscore ELEGRP's commitment to driving innovation in electrical solutions, pushing the boundaries of convenience, efficiency, and safety.

About ELEGRP

Founded in 2000, ELEGRP is a world-leading manufacturer of intelligent electrical and electromechanical equipment, including residual-current devices, wiring devices, smart home devices, wires and cables, domestic water pumps and more. Its products are widely used in household appliances, personal care appliances, smart bathrooms, power equipment, and building electrical systems.

ELEGRP now operates in more than 40 countries and regions worldwide and has set up storage and distribution centers as well as customer service centers in China and North America to meet customers' needs and provide timely assistance.

With a user-centered approach, ELEGRP commits to improving electrical appliance safety, expanding smart appliance and smart home applications, and providing users around the world with safer and more convenient products, services, and solutions.

For more information, please visit https://www.elegrp.com/ and follow ELEGRP on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.

SOURCE ELEGRP

Ran Wang, [email protected]