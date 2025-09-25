ELEGRP Unveils Advanced Electrical Technologies at NECA Show 2025

CHICAGO, Sept. 25, 2025 /CNW/ -- On September 12–15, 2025, ELEGRP, the world's leading manufacturer of electrical supplies, presented its latest professional-grade solutions at the NECA 2025 Convention & Trade Show. The company highlighted a series of advanced products designed to deliver superior performance, safety, and efficiency for contractors and electricians.

LEDPro™ Multi-Location Dimmer Switch

"Our goal is to provide contractors and electricians with solutions that combine professional-grade quality, reliable performance, and easy installation," said Johson, Product Manager at ELEGRP. "Each innovation is built to meet jobsite demands and deliver lasting results."

Key Product Highlights

LEDPro™ Multi-Location Dimmer Switch

Engineered for flawless LED performance, the LEDPro™ Multi-Location Dimmer Switch ensures smooth, silent dimming across an extended range—eliminating flicker and buzz even at low brightness. Featuring ELEGRP's proprietary LEDPro™ Advanced Dimming Technology, it requires no neutral wire for easy installation in both new construction and retrofit projects. Its multi-location capability allows synchronized dimming from multiple points, making it ideal for hallways, staircases, and large spaces.

Humidity Sensor & Fan Control Switch

This switch offers precise ventilation control for bathrooms, laundry rooms, and utility areas. Equipped with a digital humidity sensor and microprocessor control, it detects both humidity and occupancy to activate ventilation accurately, reducing false triggers while preventing mold, mildew, and lingering odors. Multiple operating modes—including Bath Fan, Humidistat, and Air Cycle—deliver flexible comfort and air-quality management.

TR Wall Outlet with Night Light

Designed for both safety and convenience, this outlet integrates a built-in light sensor that automatically activates a gentle night light in low ambient conditions and turns it off when brightness increases. Users can select High, Medium, or Off settings to create a customized glow ideal for orientation or low-light navigation. The diffused light dome provides a warm, inviting ambience without harsh glare.

EV Charger Innovations

ELEGRP introduces the future of secure charging. Its chargers feature the exclusive PBE Electric Safety Protection Technology, which provides comprehensive monitoring—from intelligent leakage protection to overload and over-temperature prevention—ensuring total safety. Combined with patented SnapON fast-charging technology, these chargers deliver both speed and security for modern electric vehicle applications.

With its expanding portfolio of intelligent electrical solutions, ELEGRP continues to set new standards in professional-grade innovation—offering contractors and electricians reliable, high-performance products that simplify installation and enhance long-term reliability.

About ELEGRP

Founded in 2000, ELEGRP is a world-leading manufacturer of intelligent electrical and electromechanical equipment, including residual-current devices, wiring devices, smart home devices, wires and cables, domestic water pumps and more. Its products are widely used in household appliances, personal care appliances, smart bathrooms, power equipment, and building electrical systems.

ELEGRP now operates in more than 40 countries and regions worldwide. With a user-centered approach, ELEGRP commits to improving electrical appliance safety, expanding smart appliance and smart home applications, and providing users around the world with safer and more convenient products, services, and solutions.

For more information, please visit https://www.elegrp.com/ and follow ELEGRP on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.

SOURCE ELEGRP

Ran Wang, [email protected]