TORONTO, April 8, 2024 /CNW/ - The Electronic Recycling Association (ERA) is committed to ending digital poverty and fostering digital inclusion across communities. With a focus on providing essential computer access, ERA aims to make technology accessible to all by repurposing usable yet no longer needed devices, thus reducing electronic waste and promoting sustainability.

Founded by Bojan Paduh, who arrived in Canada and received a laptop from his church, ERA understands firsthand the transformative power of technology. Bojan's journey inspired him to establish ERA, and his recent donation of 50 laptops to a church in Madagascar highlighted the urgent need for tech access in underserved communities worldwide.

ERA's mission aligns with three core objectives:

Increasing essential computer access globally by 2030.

Reducing electronic waste by repurposing usable technology.

Advocating for revised procurement policies to support tech donation initiatives.

Bojan Paduh, Founder of ERA, emphasized, "The COVID-19 pandemic underscored the critical role of technology in maintaining connectivity. It's imperative that vulnerable groups, including the elderly, homeless, and refugees, have access to technology for communication, education, and essential services."

The ERA initiative resonates deeply with donations recipients like the Women in Need Society (WINS). WINS President and CEO, Karen Ramchuk stated, "Laptops are an essential part of WINS Community Programs. With access to laptops, women and their families participate in WINS programs such as Youth Coding Club, Retail Ready, Warehouse Ready, and much more. By giving our participants access to laptops, they can find support and healthy connections, break gender barriers, and find employment. This donation couldn't have come at a better time, because our programs are expanding, and the need is great. These laptops will change lives."

ERA's digital inclusion manifesto outlines actionable steps to achieve their goals, including forging partnerships to distribute laptops to those in need. By repurposing old technology and diverting it from landfills, ERA also contributes to environmental sustainability efforts.

Furthermore, ERA calls on organizations and government bodies to prioritize tech donation initiatives and introduce legislation to support digital inclusion programs.

As ERA continues to collaborate with various companies and organizations, their commitment to breaking down barriers to technology access remains unwavering. For more information on ERA's initiatives, visit www.era.ca

About the Electronic Recycling Association (ERA):

The Electronic Recycling Association (ERA) is a non-profit organization founded in 2004 to address the growing problem of e-waste and the increasing 'digital divide'. ERA offers simple solutions to help individuals and organizations prevent operational equipment from premature destruction. With a focus on recovery, refurbishment, and reuse, ERA continuously supplies charitable groups with donated IT equipment while securely managing the retiring IT assets of organizations and individuals across Canada.

