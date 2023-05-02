Electronic Arts (EA) Co-Founder Jeff Burton Joins P2Earn as New Advisory Board Chairman

TORONTO, May 2, 2023 /CNW/ - P2Earn Inc (CSE: PXE) (FSE: WH4) is very pleased to announce that Jeff Burton, Co-founder of Electronic Arts Computer Games (www.ea.com), has joined the Company's advisory board as Chairman.

Jeff is a pioneer in computer gaming, having co-founded Electronic Arts (market cap as of April 14th, 2023: 35.1 billion USD) which is now home to such computer game titles as the PGA Tour series, Madden series, and Medal of Honor amongst hundreds of other leading titles. He brings decades of experience and contacts to the Company and shares our passion that gaming can create social mobility through the sharing of profits generated through gameplay.

Jeff Burton stated, "I am delighted to join the advisory board of P2Earn, as Play-2-Earn gaming prepares to go mainstream. I have long believed that the concept of players earning a share of the profits through gameplay was the future of all gaming. The unique Guild model that P2Earn has developed, is the perfect way to implement this approach. I am passionate about gaming going beyond entertainment, creating social mobility and entire new economies where both the games and the players can thrive. I believe that P2Earn is the future of online gaming."

Alex Lineton, CEO of P2Earn, added, "We are excited that Jeff has joined the Company as we prepare for our full public launch of the P2Earn Gaming Guild. Jeff's experience and network are not only legendary in the industry, but also proving invaluable to us as we begin to enter the next phase of growth of our Gaming Guild. We look forward to expanding the advisory board under Jeff's leadership as we bring on additional experts in the gaming space."

About P2Earn Inc.

P2Earn is a publicly traded company that provides comprehensive solutions for the rapidly-evolving blockchain gaming and cryptocurrency sectors. P2Earn operates an efficient Bitcoin mining operation powered by sustainable energy sources.

Our cutting-edge blockchain gaming platform enables players to gain tangible value from their in-game accomplishments and activities, leveraging unique digital assets (NFTs) that can be sold, purchased, and traded like physical assets. P2Earn is committed to building a sustainable blockchain gaming ecosystem, while also making Play-to-Earn gaming more accessible to a wider audience.

P2EARN INC.

First Canadian Place

100 King Street West, Suite 5600

Toronto, Ontario M5X1C9

Tel: 214-864-5958

https://p2earncorporate.io

[email protected]

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking information" as such term is defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation. The words "may", "would", "could", "should", "potential", "will", "seek", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions as they relate to the Company are intended to identify forward-looking information. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking information, including but not limited to completion of the Life Offering, if it is to complete at all; and intended use of proceeds of the Life Offering. Such statements reflect the Company's current views and intentions with respect to future events, and current information available to the Company, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions.

Many factors could cause the actual results, performance, or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking information to vary from those described herein should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize. Examples of such risk factors include, without limitation, credit; market (including equity, commodity, foreign exchange and interest rate); liquidity; operational (including technology and infrastructure); reputational; insurance; strategic; regulatory; legal; environmental; capital adequacy; the general business and economic conditions in the regions in which the Company operates; the ability of the Company to execute on key priorities, including the successful completion of acquisitions, business retention, and strategic plans and to attract, develop and retain key executives; difficulty integrating newly acquired businesses; the ability to implement business strategies and pursue business opportunities; disruptions in or attacks (including cyberattacks) on the Company's information technology, internet, network access or other voice or data communications systems or services; the evolution of various types of fraud or other criminal behavior to which the Company is exposed; the failure of third parties to comply with their obligations to the Company or its affiliates; the impact of new and changes to, or application of, current laws and regulations; decline of reimbursement rates; a novel business model; dependence on key suppliers; the overall difficult litigation environment; increased competition; increased funding costs and market volatility due to market illiquidity and competition for funding; the availability of funds and resources to pursue operations; critical accounting estimates and changes to accounting standards, policies, and methods used by the Company; the occurrence of natural and unnatural catastrophic events and claims resulting from such events; as well as those risk factors discussed or referred to in the Company's disclosure documents filed with the securities regulatory authorities in certain provinces of Canada and available at www.sedar.com.

Should any factor affect the Company in an unexpected manner, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, the actual results or events may differ materially from the results or events predicted. Any such forward-looking information is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. Moreover, the Company does not assume responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of such forward-looking information. The forward-looking information included in this press release is made as of the date of this press release and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, other than as required by applicable law.

The CSE has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the content of this press release.

SOURCE P2Earn Inc

For further information: Eugene Valaitis, Director, (214)-864-5958