MONTREAL, Oct. 12, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Electrobac is proud to announce that it has acquired Versocet Solutions Inc., a leader in reverse logistics and mobile device processing, repairing, and refurbishing. With the addition of Versocet Solutions, Electrobac expands its services to the Toronto area by adding a modern and state-of-the-art processing facility.

"The acquisition of Versocet Solutions allows us to support our customers with a wider range of services. This means we can help companies to fully outsource the management of their mobile device fleet to our experts," said Philip Bénard, Founder and CEO of Electrobac.

Building a successful and solid partnership

The acquisition of Versocet Solutions also allows the two companies to join forces to pursue common aspirations. Besides, after closing the transaction, Versocet Solutions' senior management joined Electrobac's executive team.

"Electrobac not only supports our mission but accelerates its fulfillment thanks to the scale of its client base and the added value provided by its OEM and partner channels," said Ted Gardham, CEO and Founder of Versocet Solutions, and now COO of Electrobac.

The acquisition enhances Electrobac's ability to provide full end-to-end services for the enterprise segments, thanks to its innovative team. The company also does the utmost to ensure compliance of its clients' devices with the current legislation. To learn more, visit our website.

About Electrobac

Established in 2011 with a national presence, Electrobac has set the protection of our planet at the core of its mission by promoting circular economy principles in the management of electronic devices. The company offers complete lifecycle management services for mobile devices to large companies, and reports for compliance purposes, including environmental impact assessment.

About Versocet Solutions

Versocet Solutions Inc. provides reverse logistics, mobile device processing, repairing, and refurbishing services. The company also offers inventory and fulfillment services, operational support, and consulting to the reverse logistics, wireless, ITAD, and consumer electronics industries.

