ElectrifAi Announces New Business Connection with OXIO using AWS

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Feb. 24, 2021 /CNW/ -- ElectrifAi, one of the world's leading companies in practical artificial intelligence (Ai) and pre-built machine learning models, today announced it will be working with OXIO, a New York based telecommunications company, to personalize phone plan rates.

ElectrifAi has deep domain expertise in the Telecom industry using its machine learning technology. Generating increased revenue uplift through customer segmentation, personalization and encouraging customers to spend more with a particular Telecom carrier are just a few of the many benefits. ElectrifAi has applied that domain expertise to improve OXIO's ability to accurately predict an individual customer's phone usage.

OXIO has a unique business model that provides a carrier-as-a-service to brands and enterprises. OXIO has built the modern overlay network entirely as a 100% cloud-based solution, blending the wireless connectivity of many providers. By doing this, OXIO enables a custom-purposed, asset-light network delivered to each brand in a matter of days. OXIO's data-driven approach using ElectrifAi's machine learning models allow OXIO to design rate-plans that can save customers money by not paying for services that they don't need.

Human analysts can estimate phone usage but not to the degree of accuracy that machine-learning technology can. Artificial intelligence identifies patterns in thousands of data points that are fed into a machine learning model to generate recommendations.

ElectrifAi's pre-built machine learning model, Initial Rate Plan Assignment, uses an existing framework that will allow OXIO to market faster than if it were built from scratch, which allows customers to begin saving money sooner. The model's accuracy will also ensure that the recommended rate plans will prevent customers from spending excessive fees in overage charges.

ElectrifAi machine learning capabilities bring great time-to-value to OXIO. Once it is easily deployed to Amazon SageMaker (AWS), OXIO will feed its data directly into the machine-learning model on SageMaker. The model then provides output recommendations that are conveniently fed back to their existing data flows without any programming and only with minimal configuration. This way no end user data will be shared between parties, reducing privacy and security risks, thereby better protecting end users.

As OXIO continues to expand its market throughout the United States, ElectrifAi will help expand OXIO's ability to provide targeted accuracy for customers' phone-plan options. In addition, ElectrifAi's machine learning model will bolster OXIO's personalization efforts, which will allow the company to target exactly who to market to.

"With ElectrifAI's solutions, OXIO will be able to serve its customers with the best-in-class Data Science and AI capabilities, unmatched in the telecommunications industry today. ElectrifAi's AI capabilities will help OXIO reshape the telecommunications industry as we know it by opening the door to completely new business models, and we are looking forward to broadening this cooperation into other fields." By Gilles Louwerens, OXIO's Head of Customer & Business Intelligence

The ML models in AWS Marketplace are available worldwide. Please click here to access our pre-trained models and our associated services to help accelerate ML adoption within your organization.

About ElectrifAi

ElectrifAi is a global leader in business-ready machine learning models. ElectrifAi's mission is to help organizations change the way they work through machine learning: driving revenue uplift, cost reduction as well as profit and performance improvement. Founded in 2004, ElectrifAi boasts seasoned industry leadership, a global team of domain experts, and a proven record of transforming structured and unstructured data at scale. A large library of Ai-based products reaches across business functions, data systems, and teams to drive superior results in record time. ElectrifAi has approximately 200 data scientists, software engineers and employees with a proven record of dealing with over 2,000 customer implementations, mostly for Fortune 500 companies. At the heart of ElectrifAi's mission is a commitment to making Ai and machine learning more understandable, practical and profitable for businesses and industries across the globe. ElectrifAi is headquartered in Jersey City, with offices located in Shanghai and New Delhi.

About OXIO

OXIO is the first carrier-as-a-service platform for brands and enterprises that unbundles mobile telecom infrastructure, capturing the powerful data and true value that it emits. OXIO's 100 percent cloud-based solution blends the wireless infrastructure of many providers, enabling something that wasn't possible before — a custom-purposed, asset-light network delivered to each brand in a matter of days. OXIO's B2B SaaS solution unlocks the full and uncompromising control of the wireless experience for brands, including actionable intelligence that drives clear value and results. Mobile data, long locked up in telecom silos, allows brands to get closer to their customers than ever. For more information, visit oxio.com.

