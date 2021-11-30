ORANGEVILLE, ON, Nov. 30, 2021 /CNW/ - Reducing emissions from the transportation sector is critical to Canada achieving its climate targets. That's why the Government of Canada is making it easier for Canadians to purchase and drive electric cars in Ontario and across the country.

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, today announced an investment of over $289,000 to Dufferin County to install 44 electric vehicle (EV) chargers for its vehicle fleet and residents as part of the journey to a net-zero future.

The County also invested over $338,000, bringing the total project cost to over $627,000. The chargers will be available by the end of 2022.

Funded through Natural Resources Canada's Zero-Emission Vehicle Infrastructure Program , the chargers will increase Ontario's EV infrastructure while supporting the County's Corporate Climate Change Action Plan, which found that its vehicle fleet accounted for almost 40 percent of its total greenhouse gas emissions.

Since 2015, Canada has made an historic investment of over $1 billion to make EVs more affordable and charging infrastructure more accessible. The federal government also provides incentives of up to $5,000 to help Canadians buy EVs and full tax write-offs for businesses purchasing them. These investments have helped establish a coast-to-coast network of fast chargers and charging networks, as well as localized networks in communities where Canadians live, work and play. These investments also support Canada's mandatory target of 100-percent zero-emission light-duty vehicle sales by 2035.

Quotes

"We're making it easier for people in Dufferin County to drive electric. This is a critical part of lowering emissions in the transportation sector and achieving our climate targets."

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources.

"This is an important stepping stone on our path to net zero by 2050 in Dufferin. We are gearing up for the future of electric transportation."

Darren White

Dufferin County Warden and Mayor of Melancthon

