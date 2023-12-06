Electric Metals announces resignation of Chief Executive Officer

TORONTO, Dec. 6, 2023 /CNW/ - Electric Metals (USA) Limited ("EML" or the "Company") (TSXV: EML) (OTCQB: EMUSF) announces that its Chief Executive Officer, Gary Lewis, has submitted his resignation as an officer of the Company to take effect on March 1, 2024, or such earlier date as determined by the Board of Directors. Gary will remain involved with the Company until his departure and will work with the Board to find a replacement. The Company is already in talks with several highly qualified candidates and expects to announce a new Chief Executive Officer prior to March 1, 2024.

About Electric Metals (USA) Limited

EML is a U.S.-based mineral development company with manganese and silver projects geared to supporting the transition to clean energy. The Company's principal asset is the Emily Manganese Project in Minnesota, which has been the subject of considerable technical studies, including a National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report – Resource Estimate, with over US$26 million invested to date. The Company's mission in Minnesota is to become a domestic U.S. producer of high-purity, high-value manganese metal and chemical products for supply to U.S. energy, technology and industrial markets. With manganese playing a critical and prominent role in lithium-ion battery formulations, and with no current domestic supply or active mines for manganese in North America, the development of the Emily Manganese Project represents a significant opportunity for North America, the State of Minnesota and for the Company's shareholders. In addition, the Company owns and operates the Corcoran Silver-Gold Project and the Belmont Silver Project in Nevada, with the former also having been the subject of a National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report – Resource Estimate.

For further information: Oliver Lennox-King, Chairman: [email protected]