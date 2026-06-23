Electric buses entering service soon in Kelowna

KELOWNA, BC, June 23, 2026 /CNW/ - People in the Kelowna Regional Transit System will soon be able to get to their destinations aboard an electric bus.

BC Transit's heavy-duty battery electric buses began arriving in Kelowna in spring 2026 and the first few are expected to enter service in the coming weeks. Kelowna will receive 22 electric buses in total, delivered over the next few months. The new electric buses are quieter and more energy efficient than their diesel counterparts. Each electric bus will save about one tanker truck of diesel fuel per year, or about 550 fill-ups for a mid-size car.

Thirty-two charging stations at Kelowna's Hardy Street facility will soon be completed to support new electric buses as they gradually arrive and enter service. Improvements to support electric buses were part of a larger facility upgrade project that also included expanded yard space for bus parking and upgrades to the maintenance shop.

In total, 125 heavy-duty electric buses will be delivered to eight BC Transit systems between now and the end of 2027, including Kamloops, Kelowna, Nanaimo, Nelson, Powell River, Sunshine Coast, Greater Victoria and Whistler.

BC Transit electrification projects are funded through the Zero Emissions Transit Fund (ZETF) and the Public Transit Infrastructure Stream (PTIS) of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. Investments total over $424 million and are funded by the Government of Canada, the Province of British Columbia, and with contributions from local government partners.

These electric bus projects, made possible with support from federal and provincial funding programs, help BC Transit work towards CleanBC climate action goals.

Quotes

"Upgrading BC Transit's fleet with 22 electric buses marks an important step toward reducing greenhouse gas emissions and building a greener future for Kelowna and the surrounding region. Canada's government is proud to support projects that deliver energy-efficient transit to municipalities. We will continue to champion healthier, more sustainable communities for generations to come."

The Honourable Stephen Fuhr, Member of Parliament for Kelowna and Secretary of State for Defence Procurement

"For people across Kelowna, these new electric buses mean a cleaner, quieter way to travel every day. These electric buses support our commitment to cleaner transportation options and are an important step toward building a transit system that works better for people today and for future generations."

The Honourable Mike Farnworth, Minister of Transportation and Transit

"People who depend on transit here in Kelowna and area, whether for getting to work, school or appointments, will have a better experience with quieter rides, cleaner air and more dependable service. These new electric buses will support our growing region while helping protect the natural beauty and climate that we all value."

Harwinder Sandhu, Member of Legislative Assembly for Vernon-Lumby

"Introducing electric buses in the Kelowna area is a meaningful step forward toward reducing emissions and building a more sustainable transit system. It reflects steady progress in renewing our fleet to better serve the region. We are grateful to our funding partners for their continued collaboration, shared commitment, and support in making this investment possible."

Aaron Lamb, Vice President, Asset Management and Chief Sustainability Officer for BC Transit

"It is exciting to see Kelowna's first electric buses arriving and preparing to enter service. This is an important milestone as we work with BC Transit to transition toward a zero-emission fleet. Electric buses support cleaner air and are quieter than their diesel counterparts, while helping us reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Investments like the upgrades at the Hardy Street Facility ensure our transit system is ready for the future and able to expand service in a sustainable way."

Tom Dyas, Mayor of the City of Kelowna

Quick Facts

Funding for this and other public transit electrification projects in British Columbia was announced in July 2019 and July 2023.

The PTIS supports the building, expansion, and upgrading of urban and rural transit networks that help improve service and transforms the way that Canadians live, move, and work.

The ZETF helps communities invest in zero emission transit and school transportation options to support a cleaner environment while increasing the mobility of Canadians.

Associated Links

Public Transit Infrastructure Stream

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/plan/pti-itc-eng.html

Zero Emission Transit Fund

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/zero-emissions-trans-zero-emissions/index-eng.html

BC Transit Electric Bus Projects

https://www.bctransit.com/plans-and-projects/electric-bus-project/

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Web: Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada

SOURCE Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Arianna Durgerian, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, [email protected]; Media Relations, Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]; BC Transit Communications, 250-880-1303, [email protected]