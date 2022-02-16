Electra Provides Update on Refinery Construction and Commissioning

HIGHLIGHTS

Project control budget remains at US$67 million ( C$84 million ) and commissioning is on schedule for December 2022 .





( ) and commissioning is on schedule for . Experienced 12-person owner's team overseeing the work of key contractors, including EXP Services Inc., Metso Outotec, Hatch Ltd. and GEA Systems.





US$27 million ( C$34 million ) committed to procurement activities as of February 1 , for a 40% commitment rate. Fabrication of major long lead equipment packages is underway, including solvent extraction, crystallization and filters with the arrival of key equipment on site commencing in May 2022 .





( ) committed to procurement activities as of , for a 40% commitment rate. Fabrication of major long lead equipment packages is underway, including solvent extraction, crystallization and filters with the arrival of key equipment on site commencing in . Detailed engineering for the new Solvent Extraction plant is 60% complete with all major components procured. In the new Crystallization facility, all equipment has been sized and is in the process of being manufactured.





Brownfield mechanical equipment verification is 50% complete with all major existing equipment having been tested and demolition of redundant circuits underway.





Construction of the new solvent extraction building and crystallization facility is scheduled to commence at the end of Q1 with major mechanical installations and overland pipe installations forecast to start in Q2.





Health and safety remains a top priority, with zero lost time incidents at site.

"The steady progress of this project is a testament to the seasoned owner's team we have assembled, with decades of experience in processing and project development around the world," said Mark Trevisiol, Vice President, Project Development. "We have completed procurement activities on key equipment and critical path items and the team is now preparing for the commencement of spring construction activities."

"Our plant will be one of two major cobalt sulfate refineries outside China, with an estimated 5% of global market share once operating at full capacity." said Trent Mell, CEO. "We are assessing opportunities to build an additional cobalt refinery at a second location to address projected supply shortages for the electric vehicle market. The evolution towards lower cobalt content in the dominant EV batteries will be more than offset by larger battery packs and growing adoption rates. We forecast that cobalt demand will grow by more than 11,500 tonnes per annum, for a 30% growth from 2021 to 2025."

Electra's business strategy is to produce sufficient battery material to supply batteries for up to 1.5 million electric vehicles annually. The Company's cobalt sulfate facility is on schedule to be commissioned in 2022. The cobalt plant will be the first in Electra's four-phase Battery Materials Park project. In the coming years, Electra intends to build further processing capacity for nickel sulfate, recycling of primary and secondary battery scrap materials and precursor production.

