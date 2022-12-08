Elections Canada
Dec. 8, 2022
- Electors in the electoral district of Mississauga–Lakeshore (Ontario) who are not registered can still vote in the Monday December 12, 2022 by-election. They can register at their polling station on election day.
- To find their polling station, all electors need to do is enter their postal code online or call 1-800-463-6868.
- Unregistered electors can also enter their information online, print a pre-filled registration certificate and bring it with them for faster service at the polls.
- To register and vote, electors must prove their identity and address. Information on the ways they can do so, including a list of accepted ID, is available online.
- To be eligible to vote in this by-election, an elector must have lived in the electoral district of Mississauga–Lakeshore (Ontario) as of Monday, November 7, 2022 until election day, Monday, December 12, 2022.
- Electors should visit elections.ca to find out about the measures taken to make voting safe at their polling place.
- Please note: To offer a safe environment for electors and workers, Elections Canada asks that electors who think they have COVID-19 follow their local health authority's guidelines.
