GATINEAU, QC, Dec. 8, 2022 /CNW/ -

Electors in the electoral district of Mississauga–Lakeshore ( Ontario ) who are not registered can still vote in the Monday December 12, 2022 by-election. They can register at their polling station on election day.

) who are not registered can still vote in the by-election. They can register at their polling station on election day. To find their polling station, all electors need to do is enter their postal code online or call 1-800-463-6868.

Unregistered electors can also enter their information online, print a pre-filled registration certificate and bring it with them for faster service at the polls.

To register and vote, electors must prove their identity and address. Information on the ways they can do so, including a list of accepted ID, is available online.

To be eligible to vote in this by-election, an elector must have lived in the electoral district of Mississauga–Lakeshore ( Ontario ) as of Monday, November 7, 2022 until election day, Monday, December 12, 2022 .

) as of until election day, . Electors should visit elections.ca to find out about the measures taken to make voting safe at their polling place.

Please note: To offer a safe environment for electors and workers, Elections Canada asks that electors who think they have COVID-19 follow their local health authority's guidelines.

Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament.

Subscribe to our news service at elections.ca.

SOURCE Elections Canada

For further information: Elections Canada Media Relations, [email protected]