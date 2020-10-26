Election Day Reminders for Electors in York Centre and Toronto Centre Français

Federal By-elections Are Today

  • Electors in York Centre (Ontario) and Toronto Centre (Ontario) are heading to the polls today.
  • Electors must vote at their assigned polling place. To find out where to vote, electors can visit elections.ca or call 1-800-463-6868. They can also check their voter information card.
  • Voting hours are from 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. (local time).
  • To vote, electors must be registered. Those who are not registered can register at their polling station when they go to vote. Unregistered electors can enter their information online, print a pre-filled registration certificate and bring it with them for faster service at the polls.
  • Electors should bring their voter information card with them, along with accepted ID, when they go to vote to make the voting process easier.
  • Electors must prove their identity and address. They can visit Election Canada's website for a list of accepted identification or call 1-800-463-6868 for more information.
  • Physical distancing will be required, and electors are encouraged to wear a mask or face covering and to sanitize their hands when entering or exiting the poll. 
  • To ensure physical distancing and safety, electors may be required to line up in hallways or outside the polling place. 
  • Electors with any concern for their health should visit elections.ca to find out more about the measures taken to make voting safe at the polling station in their neighborhood.
  • Please note: We ask electors who think they have COVID-19 to follow their local health authority's guidelines and stay home.
  • Preliminary results of the election will be published on elections.ca as soon as they become available

