Election Day Reminders for Electors in York Centre and Toronto Centre Français
Elections Canada
Oct 26, 2020, 10:31 ET
Federal By-elections Are Today
GATINEAU, QC, Oct. 26, 2020 /CNW/ -
- Electors in York Centre (Ontario) and Toronto Centre (Ontario) are heading to the polls today.
- Electors must vote at their assigned polling place. To find out where to vote, electors can visit elections.ca or call 1-800-463-6868. They can also check their voter information card.
- Voting hours are from 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. (local time).
- To vote, electors must be registered. Those who are not registered can register at their polling station when they go to vote. Unregistered electors can enter their information online, print a pre-filled registration certificate and bring it with them for faster service at the polls.
- Electors should bring their voter information card with them, along with accepted ID, when they go to vote to make the voting process easier.
- Electors must prove their identity and address. They can visit Election Canada's website for a list of accepted identification or call 1-800-463-6868 for more information.
- Physical distancing will be required, and electors are encouraged to wear a mask or face covering and to sanitize their hands when entering or exiting the poll.
- To ensure physical distancing and safety, electors may be required to line up in hallways or outside the polling place.
- Electors with any concern for their health should visit elections.ca to find out more about the measures taken to make voting safe at the polling station in their neighborhood.
- Please note: We ask electors who think they have COVID-19 to follow their local health authority's guidelines and stay home.
- Preliminary results of the election will be published on elections.ca as soon as they become available
Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament.
For daily election updates, subscribe to our news service at elections.ca.
SOURCE Elections Canada
For further information: Elections Canada Media Relations, [email protected]