Electors in York Centre ( Ontario ) and Toronto Centre ( Ontario ) are heading to the polls today.

Electors must vote at their assigned polling place. To find out where to vote, electors can visit elections.ca or call 1-800-463-6868. They can also check their voter information card.

Voting hours are from 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. (local time).

To vote, electors must be registered. Those who are not registered can register at their polling station when they go to vote. Unregistered electors can enter their information online, print a pre-filled registration certificate and bring it with them for faster service at the polls.

Electors should bring their voter information card with them, along with accepted ID, when they go to vote to make the voting process easier.

Electors must prove their identity and address. They can visit Election Canada's website for a list of accepted identification or call 1-800-463-6868 for more information.

Physical distancing will be required, and electors are encouraged to wear a mask or face covering and to sanitize their hands when entering or exiting the poll.

To ensure physical distancing and safety, electors may be required to line up in hallways or outside the polling place.

Electors with any concern for their health should visit elections.ca to find out more about the measures taken to make voting safe at the polling station in their neighborhood.

Please note: We ask electors who think they have COVID-19 to follow their local health authority's guidelines and stay home.

Preliminary results of the election will be published on elections.ca as soon as they become available

Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament.

