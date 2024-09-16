Federal by-elections take place today

GATINEAU, QC, Sept. 16, 2024 /CNW/ -

Electors in Elmwood–Transcona ( Manitoba ) and LaSalle–Émard–Verdun ( Quebec ) are heading to the polls today.





Electors who have not received a voter information card can find their voting location by visiting elections.ca and entering their postal code in the Voter Information Service box.





To vote, electors must be registered. Electors who are not registered can register at their polling station when they go to vote. Unregistered electors can enter their information online, print a pre-filled registration certificate and bring it with them for faster service at the polls.





To make the voting process easier, electors should bring their voter information card, along with accepted ID, when they go to their polling station. Electors must prove their identity and address. They can visit Election Canada's website for a list of accepted ID or call 1-800-463-6868 for more information.





Electors who want to minimize their wait time at the polls should avoid peak times, such as the opening of the polls in the morning and dinnertime in the evening.





Electors voting by special ballot from inside their riding and who have not yet mailed back their completed ballot must return it in person at the local Elections Canada office; they have until polls close in their local riding to do so. Special ballots received after polls have closed cannot be counted.





Preliminary results of the elections will be published on elections.ca as soon as they become available.





Candidates may send representatives (scrutineers) to observe ballot counting at polling stations, the Elections Canada office and other locations in the riding.

Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament.

