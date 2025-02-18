Election 2025: Ontario's Public Libraries Urge All Parties to Support Public Libraries and Empower Local Communities

MEAFORD, ON, Feb. 18, 2025 /CNW/ - As the Ontario provincial election campaign enters its second half, the Federation of Ontario Public Libraries is urging all political parties and candidates to demonstrate and pledge their support for public libraries in communities across the province.

Local public libraries are Ontario's farthest-reaching, most cost-effective public resource and community hubs. Millions of Ontarians rely on local public libraries in their communities: to work, to learn, to connect to community and government services, and to find or train for a job. Despite this, many individuals and families across the province are unable to access the local public library resources they need as libraries' resources and dedicated staff are increasingly overstretched.

Libraries are on the front lines of many of the challenges facing Ontarians in every community: economic uncertainty and fear of job loss, mental health and addiction, homelessness, equity for Indigenous and visible minority communities, newcomer integration, and child & youth poverty.

Through carefully targeted investments, the Ontario Government can ensure that all Ontarians will have access to modern, cost-effective resources and services they have come to rely on through their local public libraries.

"Public libraries are crucial resources supporting various community needs, such as local economic development, job skills development, and student success all across the province," said Dina Stevens, Executive Director of FOPL. "When political parties and candidates share their vision for Ontario during this election, it's important to remember the role that public libraries play in helping people learn, develop new career-ready skills, and connect with others in their community. We are encouraging our members and the people across Ontario to share what public libraries mean to them in conversations with political candidates. Ask how the candidates in your riding plan to support public libraries if they are elected and vote to support your local public library."

"Ontario's public libraries are vital hubs, supporting job skills, mental health, student success, and newcomer integration. Ahead of the election, we urge all parties to recognize their impact and commit to funding these essential services. Ask local candidates how they will support libraries—because a vote for libraries is a vote for a stronger Ontario" said Paul Ainslie, FOPL Board Chair and Toronto City Councillor.

Throughout the campaign, FOPL members will be engaging with candidates online, at events, and at the doors to discuss how each party will support public libraries in their continuing mission to provide a safe, inclusive environment for all Ontarians.

To learn more about Ontario's public libraries and the priorities they are sharing with all parties, visit www.fopl.ca/news/voting-for-libraries.

The Federation of Ontario Public Libraries

The Federation of Ontario Public Libraries (FOPL) represents 237 public library systems in Ontario, including 39 Public Libraries on Reserves.

As a non-profit advocacy organization, FOPL speaks as a united voice for all public libraries to promote libraries as relevant and integral social infrastructure worthy of strong and continued support.

SOURCE Federation of Ontario Public Libraries

Media Contact: Dina Stevens, Executive Director, Federation of Ontario Public Libraries, [email protected]