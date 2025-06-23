Eisai Limited Bolsters Canadian Operations with Major Mississauga Expansion

Growing footprint reinforces Eisai's long-standing investment in Ontario and commitment to patients in Canada

MISSISSAUGA, ON, June 23, 2025 /CNW/ - Eisai Limited, a leading research and development-based pharmaceutical company specializing in neurology and oncology, has expanded the footprint of its Canadian Headquarters in Mississauga, Ontario.

The newly expanded headquarters reflects Eisai's continued investment in Ontario and strengthens its ability to deliver innovative care to patients across the country.

"Our growing Canadian footprint reflects our commitment to meeting the needs of patients in Canada," said Patrick Forsythe, Vice President and General Manager, Eisai Limited. "We are proud to have contributed to Ontario's life sciences ecosystem for the past 14 years, and Eisai's expansion deepens our impact as we continue to grow." Guided by our human health care (hhc) mission we strive to support all Canadians by creating solutions in areas where significant medical challenges and treatment gaps persist.

Eisai holds a strong history of continued investment in research and development and is focused on pursuing a world free from cancer, Alzheimer's disease and other neurodegenerative conditions. Driven by an ethos to improve patients' lives, Eisai has attracted a Canadian workforce that leads with passion and a connection to the patients we serve.

With this expansion, Eisai's Canada site has grown to over 100 employees representing a 246% increase since 2020, reaffirming its commitment to advancing innovative solutions for patients and contributing meaningfully to Canada's health care and life sciences future.

"In Canada, we have been on a strong growth trajectory since establishing our presence in 2011," said Tatsuyuki Yasuno, Chairman & CEO, Eisai Inc., President, Americas Region. "This expansion allows us to continue recruiting and retaining top talent, while continuing to reinvest more than 9% of our revenues annually into research."

Fueled by empathy and curiosity, our employees are empowered to venture beyond the familiar, to ask tough questions and make bold moves to deliver breakthrough treatments. Eisai has built strong collaborations with Ontario's post-secondary institutions, offering residency, internship and co-op opportunities that help cultivate the next generation of innovators.

About Eisai Limited

Eisai Limited was established in Canada in 2011 and is one of more than 40 subsidiaries of global, industry-leading, Eisai Co., Ltd. Rooted in Eisai's focus on delivering human health care (hhc), Eisai Canada is on a mission to support all Canadians by creating solutions in areas where significant medical challenges and treatment gaps persist. Eisai Canada's commitment to innovative R&D and open collaboration across lines of business, industry, language and culture has resulted in an industry-leading pipeline in Neurology and Oncology. Powered by the strength of our collaborations, we discover and deliver medicines that matter to people living with Cancer, Epilepsy, Insomnia and Alzheimer's Disease.

About Eisai

Eisai's Corporate Concept is "to give first thought to patients and people in the daily living domain, and to increase the benefits that health care provides." Under this Concept [also known as our human health care (hhc) Concept], we aim to effectively achieve social good in the form of relieving anxiety over health and reducing health disparities. With a global network of R&D facilities, manufacturing sites and marketing subsidiaries, we strive to create and deliver innovative products to target diseases with high unmet medical needs, with a particular focus in our strategic areas of Neurology and Oncology.

In addition, our continued commitment to the elimination of neglected tropical diseases (NTDs), which is a target (3.3) of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), is demonstrated by our work on various activities together with global partners.

For more information about Eisai, please visit www.eisai.ca (for Canadian headquarters), www.eisai.com (for global headquarters: Eisai Co., Ltd.), us.eisai.com (for U.S. headquarters: Eisai Inc.) or www.eisai.eu (for Europe, Middle East, Africa, Russia, Australia, and New Zealand headquarters: Eisai Europe Ltd.), and connect with us on Twitter (U.S . and global) and LinkedIn (for U.S. and EMEA).

SOURCE Eisai Limited