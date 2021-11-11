Einarson and Koe team up with PointsBet Canada

TORONTO, Nov. 11, 2021 /CNW/ -- After becoming the Official and Exclusive Sports Betting Partner of Curling Canada last month, PointsBet Canada is back on the ice joining national champions Team Kerri Einarson and Team Kevin Koe.

"PointsBet Canada prides itself on excellence. This is why we are teaming up with two of our country's top curling teams," said Scott Vanderwel, CEO of PointsBet Canada. "We are uniquely Canadian and want to support athletes and teams that embody our love for sport and the maple leaf."

PointsBet, one of the fastest growing online gaming operators in the United States, is a cutting-edge bookmaker originally founded in the mature sports wagering market of Australia. The company prides itself on offering unmatched speed and ease of use across every customer touchpoint as well as the deepest slate of pre-game and in-play betting options in the world, thanks to owning and controlling its technology end to end.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with PointsBet Canada," said skip Kerri Einarson, two-time reigning women's national champion. "PointsBet has an incredible passion for curling and will grow our sport across Canada."

"We are proud to have a world-class operator like PointsBet Canada on our team," stated Kevin Koe, a two-time World champion, four-time Canadian champion and skip of the Canadian men's team at the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang. "Our sport is evolving and fans are interacting with us in new and exciting ways. PointsBet's collaboration will take curling to the next level."

Today's announcement builds on a deal PointsBet Canada signed to become the official Sports Betting Partner of Curling Canada. The long-term partnership will offer exciting and innovative ways for fans to engage at events and see PointsBet Canada become a title sponsor of a Curling Canada Season of Champions event beginning in the 2022-23 season.

"We are focused on continuing to build meaningful relationships with partners that Canadian sports fans know and trust," added Vanderwel. "We see this as a critical part of introducing our brand and values to the market and building the consumer confidence necessary to create a level playing field in the responsible, licensed and regulated gaming market."

