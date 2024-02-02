TORONTO, Feb. 2, 2024 /CNW/ - For the twelfth consecutive year, several mutual funds managed by TD Asset Management Inc. (TDAM) were recognized at the annual Fundata Canada Inc. (Fundata) FundGrade A+® Awards. A combination of 18 TD Mutual Funds, TD Managed Assets Program portfolios and TD Exchange-Traded Funds (TD ETFs) won in their respective categories at the 2023 awards, announced Thursday, February 1, 2024. This represents the most FundGrade A+™ Awards received by investment funds managed by TDAM in a single period.

"On behalf of our entire investment management team, I would like to thank Fundata for recognizing multiple TD Mutual Funds, TD Managed Assets Program portfolios and TD ETFs, across several categories, at the 2023 FundGrade A+ Awards," said David Sykes, SVP TDBG: Chief Investment Officer, Head of Investments, TD Asset Management Inc. "This recognition from Fundata is a tremendous honour for TDAM. The awards reflect the dedication and expertise of our diverse investment teams," Sykes added. "I also want to thank advisors, investors and clients for your continued confidence in our innovative solutions."

The FundGrade A+® Awards recognize Canadian investment fund products that have maintained an exceptional performance rating over the entire previous calendar year, with only around six per cent of investment fund products available in Canada receiving the FundGrade A+® rating.

The following TD Mutual Funds, TD Managed Assets Program portfolios and TD ETFs were recognized for providing strong risk-adjusted returns relative to industry peers, across one or more performance periods:

The FundGrade A+® rating is used with permission from Fundata Canada Inc., all rights reserved. Fundata is a leading provider of market and investment funds data to the Canadian financial services industry and business media. The FundGrade A+® rating identifies funds that have consistently demonstrated the best risk-adjusted returns throughout an entire calendar year. For more information on the rating system, please visit www.Fundata.com/ProductsServices/FundGrade.aspx.

TD Active Global Enhanced Dividend ETF was awarded the FundGrade A+™ Award in the Global Equity category for the 12-month period ending December 31, 2023 out of a total of 1095 funds.

TD Active Global Equity Growth ETF was awarded the FundGrade A+™ Award in the Global Equity category for the 12-month period ending December 31, 2023 out of a total of 1095 funds.

TD Active Preferred Share ETF was awarded the FundGrade A+™ Award in the Preferred Share Fixed Income category for the 12-month period ending December 31, 2023 out of a total of 45 funds.

TD Growth ETF Portfolio (formerly, TD One-Click Aggressive ETF Portfolio) was awarded the FundGrade A+™ Award in the Global Equity category for the 12-month period ending December 31, 2023 out of a total of 1095 funds.

2 TD Conservative ETF Portfolio, (formerly, TD One-Click Conservative ETF Portfolio) was awarded the FundGrade A+™ Award in the Global Fixed Income Balanced category for the 12-month period ending December 31, 2023 out of a total of 488 funds.

TD International Equity CAD Hedged Index ETF was awarded the FundGrade A+™ Award in the International Equity category for the 12-month period ending December 31, 2023 out of a total of 370 funds.

TD Q Canadian Dividend ETF was awarded the FundGrade A+™ Award in the Canadian Dividend & Income Equity category for the 12-month period ending December 31, 2023 out of a total of 258 funds.

TD Q Global Dividend ETF was awarded the FundGrade A+™ Award in the Global Equity category for the 12-month period ending December 31, 2023 out of a total of 1095 funds.

TD Q U.S. Small-Mid-Cap Equity ETF was awarded the FundGrade A+™ Award in the U.S. Small/Mid Cap Equity category for the 12-month period ending December 31, 2023 out of a total of 153 funds.

TD Select Short Term Corporate Bond Ladder ETF was awarded the FundGrade A+™ Award in the Canadian Short Term Fixed Income category for the 12-month period ending December 31, 2023 out of a total of 161 funds.

TD Canadian Blue Chip Dividend Fund was awarded the FundGrade A+™ Award in Canadian Dividend & Income Equity category for the 12-month period ending December 31, 2023 out of a total of 258 funds.

TD Canadian Diversified Yield Fund was awarded the FundGrade A+™ Award in the Canadian Neutral Balanced category for the 12-month period ending December 31, 2023 out of a total of 250 funds.

TD Global Equity Focused Fund was awarded the FundGrade A+™ Award in the Global Equity category for the 12-month period ending December 31, 2023 out of a total of 1095 funds.

TD International Index Currency Neutral Fund was awarded the FundGrade A+™ Award in the International Equity category for the 12-month period ending December 31, 2023 out of a total of 370 funds.

TD Managed Aggressive Growth ETF Portfolio was awarded the FundGrade A+™ Award in the Global Equity Balanced category for the 12-month period ending December 31, 2023 out of a total of 704 funds.

TD Managed Balanced Growth ETF Portfolio was awarded the FundGrade A+™ Award in the Global Neutral Balanced category for the 12-month period ending December 31, 2023 out of a total of 888 funds.

TD U.S. Monthly Income Fund was awarded the FundGrade A+™ Award in the Global Neutral Balanced category for the 12-month period ending December 31, 2023 out of a total of 888 funds.

TD U.S. Quantitative Equity Fund was awarded the FundGrade A+™ Award in the U.S. Equity category for the 12-month period ending December 31, 2023 out of a total of 794 funds.

The FundGrade A+® is used with permission from Fundata Canada Inc., all rights reserved. The annual FundGrade A+® Awards are presented by Fundata Canada Inc. to recognize the "best of the best" among Canadian investment funds. The FundGrade A+® calculation is supplemental to the monthly FundGrade ratings and is calculated at the end of each calendar year.

The FundGrade rating system evaluates funds based on their risk-adjusted performance, measured by Sharpe Ratio, Sortino Ratio, and Information Ratio. The score for each ratio is calculated individually, covering all time periods from two to 10 years. The scores are then weighted equally in calculating a monthly FundGrade. The top 10 per cent of funds earn an A Grade; the next 20 per cent of funds earn a B Grade; the next 40 per cent of funds earn a C Grade; the next 20 per cent of funds receive a D Grade; and the lowest 10 per cent of funds receive an E Grade. To be eligible, a fund must have received a FundGrade rating every month in the previous year. The FundGrade A+® uses a GPA-style calculation, where each monthly FundGrade from "A" to "E" receives a score from 4 to 0, respectively. A fund's average score for the year determines its GPA. Any fund with a GPA of 3.5 or greater is awarded a FundGrade A+® Award. For more information, see www.FundGradeAwards.com. Although Fundata makes every effort to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data contained herein, the accuracy is not guaranteed by Fundata.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund and/or exchange- traded fund ("ETF") investments (collectively, "the Funds"). Trailing commissions may be associated with mutual fund investments. ETF units are bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange and brokerage commissions will reduce returns. Please read the fund facts or summary documents and the prospectus, which contain detailed investment information, before investing in the Funds. The Funds are not covered by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation or by any other government deposit insurer and are not guaranteed or insured. Their values change frequently. There can be no assurances that a money market fund will be able to maintain its net asset value per unit at a constant amount or that the full amount of your investment will be returned to you. Past performance may not be repeated.

The TD International Equity CAD Hedged Index ETF is not sponsored, promoted, sold or supported in any other manner by Solactive AG nor does Solactive AG offer any express or implicit guarantee or assurance either with regard to the results of using the Index and/or Index trade mark or the Index Price at any time or in any other respect. The Solactive GBS Developed Markets ex North America Large & Mid Cap Hedged to CAD Index (CA NTR) is calculated and published by Solactive AG. Solactive AG uses its best efforts to ensure that the Index is calculated correctly. Irrespective of its obligations towards the Issuer, Solactive AG has no obligation to point out errors in the Index to third parties including but not limited to investors and/or financial intermediaries of the TD International Equity CAD Hedged Index ETF. Neither publication of the Index by Solactive AG nor the licensing of the Index or Index trade mark for the purpose of use in connection with the TD International Equity CAD Hedged Index ETF constitutes a recommendation by Solactive AG to invest capital in said TD International Equity CAD Hedged Index ETF nor does it in any way represent an assurance or opinion of Solactive AG with regard to any investment in this TD International Equity CAD Hedged Index ETF.

The TD International Index Currency Neutral Fund (the "Fund") is not sponsored, promoted, sold or supported in any other manner by Solactive AG nor does Solactive AG offer any express or implicit guarantee or assurance either with regard to the results of using the Solactive GBS Developed Markets ex North America Large & Mid Cap Hedged to CAD Index (CA NTR) and/or any trade mark(s) associated with the Solactive GBS Developed Markets ex North America Large & Mid Cap Hedged to CAD Index (CA NTR) or the prices of the Solactive GBS Developed Markets ex North America Large & Mid Cap Hedged to CAD Index (CA NTR) at any time or in any other respect. The Solactive GBS Developed Markets ex North America Large & Mid Cap Hedged to CAD Index (CA NTR) is calculated and published by Solactive AG. Solactive AG uses its best efforts to ensure that the Solactive GBS Developed Markets ex North America Large & Mid Cap Hedged to CAD Index (CA NTR) is calculated correctly. Irrespective of its obligations towards TDAM, Solactive AG has no obligation to point out errors in the Solactive GBS Developed Markets ex North America Large & Mid Cap Hedged to CAD Index (CA NTR) to third parties including but not limited to investors and/or financial intermediaries of the Fund. Neither publication of the Solactive GBS Developed Markets ex North America Large & Mid Cap Hedged to CAD Index (CA NTR) by Solactive AG nor the licensing of the Solactive GBS Developed Markets ex North America Large & Mid Cap Hedged to CAD Index (CA NTR) or any trade mark(s) associated with the Solactive GBS Developed Markets ex North America Large & Mid Cap Hedged to CAD Index (CA NTR) for the purpose of use in connection with the Fund constitutes a recommendation by Solactive AG to invest capital in said Fund nor does it in any way represent an assurance or opinion of Solactive AG with regard to any investment in the Fund.]TD Mutual Funds and the TD Managed Assets Program portfolios are managed by TD Asset Management Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Toronto-Dominion Bank, and are available through authorized dealers.

TD ETFs are managed by TD Asset Management Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Toronto- Dominion Bank.

TD Bank Group means The Toronto-Dominion Bank and its affiliates, who provide deposit, investment, loan, securities, trust, insurance and other products or services.

® The TD logo and other TD trademarks are the property of The Toronto-Dominion Bank or its subsidiaries.

TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. ("TDAM"), a member of TD Bank Group, is a North American investment management firm. TDAM offers investment solutions to corporations, pension funds, endowments, foundations and individual investors. Additionally, TDAM manages assets on behalf of almost 2 million retail investors and offers a broadly diversified suite of investment solutions including mutual funds, professionally managed portfolios and corporate class funds. Asset management businesses at TD manage $437 billion in assets. Aggregate statistics under management as of December 31, 2023 for TDAM and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. TDAM operates in Canada and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. operates in the United States. Both entities are affiliates and are wholly-owned subsidiaries of The Toronto-Dominion Bank.

