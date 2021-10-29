Eighteen Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management Investment Advisors Honoured as Canada's Top Wealth Advisors

TORONTO, Oct. 29, 2021 /CNW/ - Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSX: CF) ("Canaccord Genuity") is pleased to announce that eighteen of its Investment Advisors have been recognized in the 2021 Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Wealth Advisors, produced by The Globe and Mail and SHOOK Research.

"I am proud to see Canaccord Genuity lead the Top Advisor List among independent firms. It is a testament to our Advisors' unwavering commitment to helping their clients achieve financial success," said Stuart Raftus, President of Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management in Canada. "Our modern technology platform supported by a collaborative boutique culture empowers all CG Advisors to grow their practices with customized solutions for their clients. We are committed to supporting this group and we look forward to their continued success."

The CG Wealth Management Investment Advisors honoured this year are:

Brent Todd, Vancouver Jerry Basran, Vancouver Brian Kadey, Toronto Karen Harrison, Calgary Cam Currie, Vancouver Kathryn Sager, Vancouver Chad Larson, Calgary Maglan Naidoo, Edmonton Darcie Crowe, Vancouver Mark Hewett, Vancouver David LePoidevin, Vancouver Neil McIver, Vancouver Erik Dekker, Vancouver Peter Kirby, Toronto Graham Stanley, Vancouver Rob Tetrault, Winnipeg Jamie Switzer, Vancouver Wolfgang Klein, Toronto

The full list of Canada's Top Wealth Advisors 2021 winners, and related editorial coverage, will be published in print and digital editions of the November 2021 issue of Report on Business magazine, which will be made available to subscribers today.

The Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Wealth Advisors is a new annual ranking program, produced by The Globe and Mail and SHOOK Research and is meant to identify and celebrate the premier wealth advisors operating in Canada today, comprising factors such as revenue trends, assets under management, compliance records, industry experience and client service and best practice. The ranking parameters were developed jointly between The Globe and Mail and SHOOK Research. To learn more about the methodology, visit https://www.shookresearch.com/a-methodology.html.

ABOUT CANACCORD GENUITY WEALTH MANAGEMENT

The wealth management operations of the Canaccord Genuity Group (Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management) provide comprehensive wealth management solutions and brokerage services to individual investors, private clients, charities and intermediaries through a full suite of services tailored to the needs of clients in each of its markets. Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management has Investment Advisors (IAs) and professionals in Canada, the UK, Jersey, Guernsey, the Isle of Man and Australia and has advisors in Canada who are registered in the U.S. We are driven by your success. To learn more about Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management in Canada, visit www.cgf.com/wm

ABOUT CANACCORD GENUITY GROUP INC.

Through its principal subsidiaries, Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (the "Company") is a leading independent, full-service financial services firm, with operations in two principal segments of the securities industry: wealth management and capital markets. Since its establishment in 1950, the Company has been driven by an unwavering commitment to building lasting client relationships. We achieve this by generating value for our individual, institutional and corporate clients through comprehensive investment solutions, brokerage services and investment banking services. The Company has wealth management offices located in Canada, the UK, Guernsey, Jersey, the Isle of Man and Australia. The Company's international capital markets division operates in North America, UK & Europe, Asia, Australia and the Middle East.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. is publicly traded under the symbol CF on the TSX.

For further information: Investor and media relations inquiries: Christina Marinoff, Vice President, Investor Relations & Communications, Phone: 416-687-5507, Email: [email protected], www.cgf.com/investor-relations

