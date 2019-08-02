EHP Funds Announces Name Changes for Existing Funds

TORONTO, Aug. 2, 2019 /CNW/ - EHP Funds today announced name changes for a number of Funds under management.

In August of 2018, EHP Funds was the first in Canada to launch a family of six "liquid alt" mutual funds that expanded the toolkit available to managers beyond what had been allowed in traditional long-only mutual funds.

As of August 1st, the following Funds will be renamed:

EHP Guardian Alternative Fund will be renamed EHP Foundation Alternative Fund

EHP Guardian International Alternative Fund will be renamed EHP Foundation International Alternative Fund

EHP Guardian Fund will be renamed EHP Foundation Fund. This Fund is offered privately under offering memorandum and managed by EdgeHill Partners, an affiliate of EHP Funds Inc.

For a summary of the risks of an investment in the EHP Funds, please see the specific risks set out in the prospectus. More information on the funds is available on the EHP Funds website at www.ehpfunds.com.

For further information: Ian Fairbrother, Co-Founder, 416-360-0311, ifairbrother@ehpartners.com