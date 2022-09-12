EHN Canada welcomes Top of the World Recovery Ranch -- combining science and nature - to its nationwide network of addiction and mental health facilities

FORT STEELE, BC, Sept. 12, 2022 /CNW/ - Across the country, EHN Canada is synonymous with effective, evidence-based treatment for addiction and mental health disorders. And now they have added a unique new facility – unlike any other in Canada – to their growing network. Recovery Ranch (formerly Top of the World Ranch), nestled near the Rocky Mountains in picturesque Fort Steele, British Columbia, combines both nature and science for effective, long-lasting recovery.

This unique facility provides patients with treatment programs for drug and alcohol addiction and mental health disorders. Maintaining EHN Canada's tradition of clinical excellence, the program is provided by an inter-professional team of experienced, licenced, and regulated clinicians including medical staff and 24/7 nursing support. The facility includes a detox unit, amenities such as a sweat lodge, sauna, gym, and organic farm-to-table meals for patients. Recovery Ranch also offers treatment programs created with Canada's Indigenous communities in mind.

The log-cabin style structure at Recovery Ranch provides both the intimate backdrop for evidence-based group and individual therapy, as well as cozy residential quarters for the duration of patients' stays. And outside, paths, trails, Loon Lake, and, of course, the breathtaking mountain view offer the clarity only nature can provide.

The importance of tranquil surroundings during treatment cannot be stressed enough, says EHN Canada's Vice President of Western Canada, Dr. Christina Basedow.

"Perched within the mountains, in the Kootenays, this unique environment lends itself to a new way to do addiction treatment. From equine therapy to unique hiking trails, to outdoor recreation, this site has it all. It is rustic, warm, inviting, and you can truly shut off from the world. The environment, for many, is what allows them to connect with a new lifestyle – a lifestyle of recovery," she says.

And the term "Ranch" is not simply a name. Recovery Ranch has over 600 acres of property.

Dr. Basedow explains, "The way the property is laid out creates unique opportunities for diversifying treatment. Staff and patients can rely on the environment coming together with gold-standard therapeutic modalities to create a unique type of clinical care."

