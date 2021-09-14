EHN Canada launches new 8-week, inpatient Trauma Recovery Program

"Regardless of where or how a person's trauma occurred, all patients need a safe place to recover."

At facilities across the country, EHN Canada has a history of excellence in trauma and PTSD treatment for specialized groups (military services members, veterans, first responders, and healthcare workers). Both Edgewood Treatment Centre in Nanaimo, BC and Gateway Recovery Centre in Peterborough, ON have dedicated inpatient programs for these exemplary public service individuals. Built on this expertise, EHN Canada now launches a new inpatient Trauma Recovery Program at their Bellwood Health Services location in Toronto, Ontario.

The eight-week Trauma Recovery Program (TRP), newly launched on August 24th, is intended for those who have experienced trauma in interpersonal facets of their lives, including domestic violence, childhood abuse, sexual assault, and work-related incidents. As Dr. Dolgetta explains, "Although PTSD and occupational stress injuries are well-recognized among frontline personnel like military, veterans, and first responders, trauma causes a great deal of pain for many people outside these groups. Regardless of where or how a person's trauma occurred, all patients need a safe place to recover. This is what we hope to provide at Bellwood, a supportive and warm environment with the expertise to facilitate whole person healing."

By providing both group and individual therapy using evidence-based treatments in a safe and supportive environment, TRP aims to help patients find peace of mind after surviving trauma.

The 57-day program is designed for patients who:

Experience PTSD, significant psychological trauma, or have a diagnosis of PTSD

Struggle to function, complete daily tasks, or are isolating due to trauma

Feel disconnected from themselves and their relationships

Have tried other outpatient programs or individual counselling with limited success

May have a concurrent substance use disorder (addiction)

May have a concurrent mental health diagnosis, such as Generalized Anxiety Disorder, Major Depressive Disorder, Borderline Personality Disorder

During the program, patients work with a team of doctors, nurses, psychiatrists, masters-level clinicians, and counsellors using EHN Canada's evidence-based approaches, including:

A bio-psycho-social-spiritual approach

Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT)

Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT)

Dialectical Behavioural Therapy (DBT)

Component Based Psychotherapy

Somatic Body Movement Therapy

Narrative Therapy

In-Vivo Exposure

Patients have 24/7 access to medical and clinical support including medically supervised withdrawal management. After the 8 weeks is over, patients are given the support they need to continue their recovery long-term, with one year of Aftercare from EHN Canada. In addition, family members are invited to participate in a series of virtual Family Program sessions to help loved ones find understanding and healing together.

Terri Marques, Executive Director of Bellwood Health Services, says, "Along with our other facilities in the EHN Canada network, we provide the best in treatment programming around the country for mental health and substance use disorders. We are proud to be adding the Trauma Recovery Program to our specialized offerings and continue to show our dedication to helping marginalized groups in need."

For more information about the Trauma Recovery Program at Bellwood, visit our website.

