EHN Canada launches Gateway Recovery Centre, their first treatment facility created exclusively for military, veterans, first responders, and frontline healthcare workers

Events like these often lead to trauma and Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). They are experiences that can be difficult to discuss with those who have never faced them first-hand. Without adequate means with which to deal with these feelings, many struggle with worsening mental health and often turn to drugs and alcohol as an unhealthy coping strategy.

That's why EHN Canada has added Gateway Recovery Centre to their network of quality facilities across Canada. The mission and design of Gateway is to respond specifically to the mental health disorders, trauma and addiction needs of those in high-intensity occupations.

Colette Currin, EHN Canada's National Director of Military, Veterans and First Responders, explains, "With decades of experience treating mental health and addictions resulting from operational stress injury, we provide professional support designed specifically to target the harm and recover the individual. From admission to discharge, in-between and beyond, our passionate and highly skilled staff are trained to understand the unique challenges of these groups, often sharing a lived experience."

Several treatments have been incorporated that target moral injury and its core components. In traumatic or unusually stressful circumstances, people may perpetrate, fail to prevent, or witness events that contradict deeply held moral beliefs and expectations.

Individuals may also experience betrayal from leadership, others in positions of power, or peers that can result in adverse outcomes. Moral injury is the distressing psychological, behavioural, social, and sometimes spiritual aftermath of exposure to such events.

In addition, "Front line workers are facing particular challenges, due to COVID and fatigue. We're seeing more of them coming in for treatment, having developed a problem relationship with drugs or alcohol, as well as depression and anxiety," says Cara Vaccarino, EHN Canada's Chief Operating Officer.

Gateway Recovery Centre provides a symbolic meaning for its clients, representing the healing transition from one place to another—but also a means by which to achieve an end.

"We put our pain to good purpose when we use it to achieve insight, to lead our inner growth," Currin adds. "This is particularly meaningful for individuals who have forged an identity based on sacrifice and service."

