EHN Canada expands its virtual mental health and addiction treatment programs to cover workplace trauma

"Even at the best of times, many Canadians are unable to attend in-person treatment for many reasons," says Lanie Schachter-Snipper, National Director of Outpatient Services, EHN Canada. "They live in remote regions of the country, they have obligations to their jobs or their family, or they've already tried some form of mental health support and need more intensity to achieve recovery."

EHN Canada has already introduced Intensive Outpatient Programs to help those struggling with substance use, depression and anxiety disorders, and behavioural addictions (including sex and love addiction and problem gambling).

Having successfully provided treatment to hundreds of patients since August 2020, this month marks another expansion of EHN Online's offerings with the launch of a virtual program for Workplace Trauma.

Using evidence-based approaches including Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT) and Dialectical Behaviour Therapy (DBT), and the power of a peer support model, this program helps patients manage mild to moderate symptoms of Operational Stress Injuries and PTSD.

Designed for individuals in high-intensity jobs such as paramedics, firefighters, police officers, healthcare professionals, active military and veterans, and workers in safety-sensitive industries, the Workplace Trauma IOP provides effective treatment for those who are always putting others ahead of themselves.

This unique new program offers patients:

8 weeks of therapy

9 hours of virtual group and individual sessions per week

10 months of online aftercare to stay on track

The Wagon app with specialized content for trauma to help patients set goals, track their progress, and monitor triggers

And access to a team of strong clinical experts trained in online counselling

EHN Canada is committed to removing barriers to high quality treatment for mental health and addiction. Because treatment through EHN Online is offered through a secure virtual platform, patients are able to receive immersive therapy from the comfort of their own homes, engage in a therapeutic community of supportive peers, and still maintain commitments to both work and family.

IOPs can also be part of a strong stay-at-work strategy for employers – enhancing productivity, promoting loyalty, and increasing employee retention by providing the support they need when symptoms worsen beyond the scope of occasional counselling. Knowing there can be concerns around funding treatment, admissions counsellors are available to help patients with financing options, or facilitate discussions with their EAP provider or insurance provider.

For more information on EHN Canada's virtual Intensive Outpatient Programs, please visit the EHN Online website www.ehnonline.ca.

ABOUT EHN CANADA

As a trusted leader in addiction and mental health services, EHN Canada is committed to increasing access to high quality treatment for all Canadians. With facilities across the country, EHN Canada is the nation's largest private network of residential, outpatient, and online programs. We have over 75 years of collective experience in treating mental health, trauma/PTSD, and substance use disorders. Whether in-person or virtual, each of our treatment centres is designed for healing, including a dedication to medical excellence, clinicians who provide compassionate and non-judgmental care, and an inclusive community of peers and alumni. Our team of doctors, psychiatrists, nurses, psychotherapists, social workers, occupational therapists, and support counsellors has expertise in treating complex clinical diagnoses and concurrent conditions. Moreover, we value long-term outcomes and recovery for our patients and their loved ones, which is why supportive services like our Aftercare and Family Programs are so important. Our recognition and understanding of the challenges faced by patients today means we provide treatment that is personalized, effective, and sustainable.

