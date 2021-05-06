EGR North America Shortlists Sports Interaction Operated by Mohawk Online for the 2021 'Operator of the Year' Award

The North American Online Gambling Industry Recognises the Mohawk Council of Kahnawà:ke for the Operating Excellence of its Socio-economic Initiative

Kahnawà:ke – 06, Onerahtohkó:wa, May 6, 2021 /CNW/ - The Mohawk Council of Kahnawà:ke (MCK) today announced that its Mohawk Online socio-economic initiative has been shortlisted for the EGR North America 2021 'Operator of the Year' award.

The EGR North America Awards are the "Oscars" of the online gambling industry across the United States of America and Canada and its Operator of the Year award is its most coveted title. Other nominees include DraftKings, FanDuel, Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Monkey Knife Fight, PointsBet and Rush Street Interactive.

"The Mohawk Council of Kahnawà:ke is proud that the judging panel of these prestigious awards has recognized the operating excellence and innovation of our Mohawk Online socio-economic initiative," said Chief Gina Deer of the MCK. "Kahnawà:ke has played an important role as pioneers of egaming and we are pleased that our ongoing contributions are still being recognized by the industry."

"Mohawk Online is delighted to represent the online gaming industry of Canada as nominee for the EGR North America 'Operator of the Year' award. We hope that our Sports Interaction brand demonstrates what Canada and the Indigenous people of Turtle Island have to offer the North American gaming industry."

About Mohawk Online

Mohawk Online is the operator of the egaming site Sports Interaction (www.sportsinteraction.com) offering sportsbetting, casino games and poker to players in Canada. Wholly-owned by the Mohawk Council of Kahnawà:ke, Mohawk Online is a socio-economic initiative providing income and creating employment for the community of Kahnawà:ke under licenses issued by the Kahnawà:ke Gaming Commission and the Jersey Gambling Commission. For more information about Mohawk Online, please visit: www.mohawkonline.ca.

