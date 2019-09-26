Egbert van Acht Appointed as Global Business Growth Advisor for SoClean

Former CEO of Philips' Personal Health Business Will Now Help the Company Behind the Groundbreaking CPAP Cleaner Advance Its Mission to Improve the Lives of Sleep Apnea Sufferers in Europe and Asia

PETERBOROUGH, N.H., Sept. 26, 2019 /CNW/ -- SoClean, creator of the world's first automated CPAP cleaner and sanitizer, announced that it has engaged Egbert van Acht as its global business growth advisor to help revolutionize CPAP cleaning across Europe and Asia. As the former CEO of the Personal Health business for Philips, van Acht was responsible for over $7 billion in sales globally. He led various successful global businesses including Oral Healthcare (Philips Sonicare), Beauty, Male Grooming, Kitchen Appliances, Mother & Childcare, and more recently Sleep & Respiratory Care (Philips Respironics).

"As global awareness of sleep apnea rises, the sleep apnea devices market is growing rapidly—we've certainly seen that as SoClean has quickly risen to become the industry leader in CPAP cleaning, and demand for our product has increased well beyond the United States," SoClean CEO Bob Wilkins said. "We are continuously looking to engage the best people in the industry and could not be more pleased to bring Egbert on board to help guide our ongoing expansion internationally. The breadth of experience he brings in consumer healthcare products will be invaluable to us and our customers."

An estimated 1 billion people worldwide suffer from sleep apnea, and continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) therapy is the commonly prescribed treatment for the condition. As a global leader in automated CPAP cleaning, SoClean is constantly innovating to serve the needs of the ever-growing sleep apnea community. Its innovative device naturally sanitizes CPAP equipment without the need for disassembly, water or harsh chemicals. Headquartered in the U.S., the company has now expanded to Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy and Spain, with plans to open in Australia and Asia soon.

Van Acht commented: "I am thrilled to join this successful consumer health company and very entrepreneurial team as their business growth advisor and help SoClean to capture a global leadership position, building on the real strength they have now in the U.S. and Canada."

SoClean's one-touch, fully automated process requires no water or messy chemicals—eliminating the complexity of keeping CPAP equipment clean so patients are more likely to remain compliant with their life-saving therapy. SoClean's proven effectiveness in killing germs and bacteria, and its unique one-step process, are what make it a market leader among CPAP cleaning systems.

SoClean Inc. is the creator of the world's first automated CPAP cleaner and sanitizer, an innovative device that naturally sanitizes CPAP equipment without the need for disassembly, water or harsh chemicals. It's the safer, healthier way to breathe cleaner and have a better CPAP experience. For more information, visit www.soclean.com.

