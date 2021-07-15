EFH Holdings Inc., Reports Name Change and Results of Annual General and Special Shareholder Meeting

TORONTO, July 15, 2021 /CNW/ - EFH Holdings Inc. ("EFH" or the "Company") (TSXV: EFH) is reporting that at the July 15, 2021 Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") a special resolution was approved to change the name of the Company to "ICPEI Holdings Inc." The name change is subject to standard regulatory approvals and will be effective upon the filing of Articles of Amendment. The TSXV stock symbol will be changed and the new symbol will be announced once Exchange approval is received.

At the Meeting the Company shareholders elected James Falle, Robert Ghiz, Serge Lavoie, Sharon Ranson and Murray Wallace as directors.

At the Meeting the Company's shareholders also approved the EFH Stock Option Plan and the EFH Share Unit Plan as presented. TSXV rules require the yearly approval by shareholders of the Stock Option Plan and Share Unit Plan.

The Company's financial results for Q2 2021 will be reported in August 2021.

Forward-looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information based on current expectations. This information includes, but is not limited to, statements about the timing of the Company's annual and special general meeting of shareholders and the preparation of the accompanying information circular. These statements, which appear in this press release generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "would", "should", "could", "trend", "predict", "likely", "potential" or "continue" or the negative thereof and similar variations, and include the proposed date of the Meeting, the proposed record date, the format of the Meeting and the date of filing and content of the Meeting Materials. This information is based upon certain material factors or assumptions that were applied in drawing a conclusion or making a projection as reflected in the forward-looking information. By its nature, this information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific. A variety of material factors, many of which are beyond EFH's control, affect the operations, performance and results of its business and could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in any of this forward-looking information.

About EFH Holdings Inc.

Founded in 1998, EFH Holdings Inc. operates in the property and casualty insurance industry in Canada, providing personal and commercial lines insurance exclusively through the broker channel. The Company distributes insurance products through The Insurance Company of Prince Edward Island. The Company's name was changed from Echelon Financial Holdings Inc. to EFH Holdings Inc. after receiving approval from shareholders on December 11, 2020. It trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol EFH and prior to December 23, 2020 it traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

