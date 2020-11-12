EFH Appoints Robert Ghiz, President and CEO of the Canadian Wireless Telecommunications Association and former Premier of Prince Edward Island, and Sharon Ranson, President of the Ranson Group Inc., to Board of Directors

TORONTO, Nov. 12, 2020 /CNW/ - Echelon Financial Holdings Inc. ("EFH" or the "Company") (TSX: EFH) announces that Robert Ghiz and Sharon Ranson have been appointed to the Company's Board of Directors, effective today.

Robert Ghiz is President and CEO of the Canadian Wireless Telecommunications Association and former Premier of Prince Edward Island. He is a member of the board of directors and Chair of the audit and risk committee of the Insurance Company of Prince Edward Island, the Company's subsidiary.

Sharon Ranson is President of the Ranson Group Inc. and has served as a director on numerous companies' boards and currently a member of the board of directors of Sprott Inc., Dorel Industries, and Fire & Flower.

Mr. Ghiz and Ms. Ranson will be subject to election at the Company's annual and special general meeting of shareholders on December 11, 2020. Both have been appointed to serve on the Company's Audit and Risk Committee.

"I am delighted to welcome Robert and Sharon to our board of directors," said Murray Wallace, EFH's chairman. "They bring a wealth of expertise and experience to our board and will benefit the Company in its next phase of growth and expansion delivering value to our customers and shareholders."

About Echelon Financial Holdings Inc.

Founded in 1998, Echelon Financial Holdings Inc. operates in the property and casualty insurance industry in Canada, providing personal and commercial lines insurance exclusively through the broker channel. The Company distributes insurance products through The Insurance Company of Prince Edward Island. It trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol EFH.

For more information, please visit www.efh.ca

