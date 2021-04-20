Efficiency Capital Leaders Honoured as Trailblazers in Sustainability and Innovation

Canada's Clean50 2021 Awards recognize Chandra Ramadurai and Matt Zipchen for their measurable success in fighting climate change

TORONTO, April 20, 2021 /CNW/ - Energy developer and investor Efficiency Capital's leadership team have been named recipients of the 2021 "Canada's Clean50" Awards, presented by Delta Management Group. Recognizing Efficiency Capital's innovative investment strategy and partnership model to increase access to energy efficiency building retrofits, CEO Chandra Ramadurai and President Matt Zipchen have been named alongside the country's top sustainability leaders.

Celebrating the accomplishments of 50 sustainability leaders and teams across 16 categories, the Clean50 Awards recognize those who have done the most to advance the cause of sustainability and clean capitalism in Canada over the past two years. Honourees are determined by their achievements, innovation and the ability to inspire Canadians to take action in fighting climate change, helping Canada move towards a lower-carbon economy and building a more prosperous future for the country.

"To receive a Clean50 award is truly indicative of both industry and personal leadership," says Gavin Pitchford, CEO, Delta Management Group. "Chandra and Matt have championed Efficiency Capital's third-party private partnership model, whereby they invest in, own and operate efficiency upgrades in clients' buildings for service fees, thus solving the two biggest barriers to accelerating investments in efficiency: the lack of the right kind of capital at the right time, and the lack of capacity to implement comprehensive retrofits. This revolutionary model reorganizes the supply side of the transaction by bringing new sources of capital to property owners, de-risking the deployment of cleantech, and providing integrated solutions rather than piece-meal retrofits."

The Clean50 honourees come from a broad array of backgrounds, such that only a few individuals are able to be recognized within any given category. Ramadurai and Zipchen were chosen in the Finance category after rigorous screening and research by Delta Management, with advice from internal researchers and external advisors, and were among a select few from an initial pool of approximately 900 well-qualified individuals.

"We are honoured to be included alongside so many innovative and impactful leaders named in the 2021 Clean50 Awards," says Chandra Ramadurai, CEO of Efficiency Capital. "There is still a lot of work to be done to help Canada achieve its 2030 climate goals, and we hope that our recognition inspires even further innovation in sustainability and energy efficiency."

Efficiency Capital and other Clean50 recipients are leading by example as they work to promote the adoption of energy efficiency initiatives across the country and beyond. Their recognition encourages different organizations and stakeholders to join the fight against climate change by finding ways to increase organizational sustainability and green efforts.

"Bringing about fundamental change to any marketplace or industry is never the act of just one or two individuals, or even 50," adds Matt Zipchen, President of Efficiency Capital. "While we may be the catalyst for change, we need all stakeholders in the industry to work together and a group of people rallying behind us, both internally and externally, to enable that change."

About Efficiency Capital

Offering energy savings as a service, Efficiency Capital is a unique performance-based investment solutions provider that upgrades the energy and environmental performance of buildings with no upfront cost to the owner. Efficiency Capital partners with multi-residential, social housing, commercial, industrial and institutional building owners to fund, develop and manage sustainable upgrades. Guaranteed to reduce costs, decrease carbon footprints and increase asset value, Efficiency Capital offers an array of funding solutions, with the primary solution being the award-winning ESPATM (Energy Savings Performance Agreement) developed by The Atmospheric Fund (TAF).

For more information, visit www.efficiencycap.com.

About Delta Management Group / Canada's Clean50:

Leading ESG, sustainability and clean tech search firm Delta Management Group in 2011 founded, and remains the steward of the Canada's Clean50 awards, created to annually identify, recognize and connect 50 sustainability leaders from every sector of Canadian endeavor, in order to facilitate understanding, collaboration and innovation in the fight to keep climate change impacts below 1.5 degrees C. Ancillary awards also recognize 20 Emerging Leaders and the Top Sustainability Projects of the year, as well as bestow Lifetime Achievement designations.

