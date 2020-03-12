Effective Immediately, Place des Arts Suspends Activities Indefinitely

MONTREAL, March 12, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Following the government of Quebec's request to cancel or postpone all indoor events attended by 250 or more people, Place des Arts has announced that it is suspending all shows and other activities until further notice.

The decision takes effect immediately and affects shows starting with those scheduled for this evening. It has been made due to circumstances beyond Place des Arts' control relating to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Ticketholders for shows cancelled during this period will be reimbursed. In the case of postponed shows, those who have purchased tickets are asked to keep them. Place des Arts will contact them once the rescheduled dates have been confirmed.

Please note that public spaces inside Place des Arts, its parking lot and access to the Metro station will remain open.

Place des Arts will continue to inform the public about the latest developments in the situation via its website (www.placedesarts.com), which will be updated regularly.

Ticketholders may contact Place des Arts' customer service for assistance.

