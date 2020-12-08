MATAGAMI, QC, Dec. 8, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Today, the James Bay Native Development Corporation/Cree Development Corporation (SODAB/CDC), the James Bay Development Corporation (JBDC), the Société du Plan Nord (SPN) and the Town of Matagami signed a Memorandum of Understanding to deliver strategic infrastructure aimed at ensuring the vitality of Matagami and the entire region, in an environmentally responsible manner.

This partnership, which is part of the philosophy of the Grand Alliance concluded between the Cree Nation and the Gouvernement du Québec last February, aims to develop the territory's infrastructure within an integrated and sustainable socio-economic development perspective, in keeping with traditional Cree values in order to connect, develop and protect the Territory.

This advancement will provide a tangible contribution to Matagami's economic plan to address the major challenges expected in the coming months given the announced closure of Matagami Mine.

Consistent with the vision of all partners, the MOU focuses on the development of infrastructure to support sustainable ore processing in Québec. Among other things, the partnership will minimize the environmental footprint of mining projects through the upgrading of equipment and the use of existing infrastructure. The first aim of this agreement is to optimize the existing transportation infrastructure in order to foster economic benefits in the geographic area of response of the parties.

This innovative partnership will increase the economic value of projects by reducing not only their costs, but also the risks and uncertainties associated with them. This will ensure a predictable and stable development for the proponents in the region.

"The goal of the government is to make Québec a leader in the development of critical and strategic minerals, in partnership with regional and indigenous communities. This alliance fits perfectly within the government's policy and I am pleased to see that the strategic players in the Northern Quebec region are working together to achieve this."

Mr. Jonatan Julien, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources and Minister Responsible for the Côte-Nord Region

"This agreement is the result of exemplary cooperation between the Gouvernement du Québec, the Town of Matagami, and the Cree Nation Government (SODAB/CDC). This agreement clearly demonstrates the general will to successfully develop the economy of the Nord-du-Québec region."

Mr. Denis Lamothe, Member for Ungava, and Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister Responsible for Indigenous Affairs

"Today, we are showing everyone the importance of working closely together. We are implementing all necessary conditions to ensure mining operations in Matagami for the coming decades and to establish, without a doubt, that Matagami will be a key player of any transportation and transshipment strategy for the development of natural resources in the region. This is a great day for Eeyou Istchee James Bay. This is a great day for Matagami."

Mr. René Dubé, Mayor of the Town of Matagami

"The Société du Plan Nord is proud to participate in this cooperative agreement to ensure the vitality of Matagami. Promoting the well-being of those living and working in Matagami is necessary to have vibrant northern regions. In line with the Plan d'action nordique 2020–2023 launched on December 7, the Société du Plan Nord will actively contribute, with all community partners, to the sustainable socio-economic development of the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region. "

Mr. Patrick Beauchesne, President and CEO of the Société du Plan Nord

"The SODAB/CDC looks forward to building a new type of relationship between First Nations and a municipality; one that focuses on mutual respect and mutual benefit in the context of the Great Alliance. As neighbours, we share a vested interest in pursuing economic development initiatives that are compatible with our responsibility towards our future generations."

Mr. Davey Bobbish, President and CEO of SODAB/CDC

"I am proud that the SDBJ is partnering with local economic partners to conclude this important agreement for the Town of Matagami. Its conclusion comes at a significant moment in its history, and we are delighted to contribute to it. Moreover, it fits perfectly within the Société's policy to stimulate and support growth-generating projects for the region, and reflects the spirit of the Grand Alliance, whose purpose is to connect, develop and protect the Territory. "

Mr. Alain Coulombe, President and CEO of the SDBJ

About the SPN

The SPN contributes to the planning and the integrated and coherent development in Québec, north of the 49th parallel. It does so in keeping with the principle of sustainable development, in collaboration with the representatives of the regions and the aboriginal nations concerned, as well as the private sector.

About SODAB/CDC

Created in 1978 under the Act respecting the James Bay Native Development Corporation, the James Bay Native Development Corporation, now working in concert with the Cree Development Corporation, aims to promote and encourage the creation, diversification and development of businesses, resources, properties, and industries within the territory with a view to stimulating maximum economic opportunities for Crees and contributing to their general economic well-being.

About the SDBJ

Created in 1971 under the James Bay Region Development Act, the SDBJ is responsible for promoting, from a sustainable development perspective, the economic development, exploration and deposit appraisal of natural resources, other than hydroelectric resources relevant to Hydro-Québec's mandate, of the James Bay Territory. In particular, it can stimulate, support, and participate in such development projects.

About the Town of Matagami

The Town of Matagami, founded in 1963, owes its existence to the mining industry. Forestry still holds an important place in the local economy. Matagami has about 1,500 citizens and is located in northern Quebec, strategically in terms of both location and access. That is why Matagami is the gateway to James Bay.

SOURCE Société du Plan Nord

For further information: Sources : Mr. Patrick Beauchesne, President and Chief Executive Officer, Société du Plan Nord, [email protected], 418 643-1874; Alain Coulombe, MBA, President and Chief Executive Officer, Société de développement de la Baie James, [email protected], 819 739-4717, extention 1250; Davey Bobbish, President and Chief Executive Officer, James Bay Native Development Corporation/Cree Development Corporation, [email protected], 819 855-7625; Daniel Cliche, Director General, Town of Matagami, [email protected], 819 739-2541

Related Links

https://plannord.gouv.qc.ca

