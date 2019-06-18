Edwin, Nelson's learning ecosystem, continues to expand with new educational partners for fall 2019

TORONTO, June 18, 2019 /CNW/ - Nelson, Canada's leading educational publisher, announces today the integration of five new partners into the company's learning ecosystem, Edwin. The addition of five new software partners combined with the ever-expanding library of trusted Nelson content provides educators with a growing breadth of learning tools for every learning style.

The Edwin library pulls from Nelson's rich history of curriculum-aligned educational content and is complemented by curated third-party premium learning resources.

"Edwin is always evolving. We continuously look for the best content and tools that will provide students and teachers with an unrivalled learning ecosystem," said Steve Brown, CEO, Nelson. "We are pleased to welcome Pear Deck, Live Learning Canada, Desmos, McIntyre Media, and Boclips to the Edwin family."

These new partners provide an array of new content and tools to the Edwin ecosystem.

Pear Deck is a powerful set of classroom engagement tools. Live Learning Canada brings virtual field trips into classrooms via streaming video. Desmos brings beautiful, interactive math tools directly into the Edwin library. McIntyre Media is a Canadian video producer and distributor, and Boclips provides premium educational videos from producers around the globe.

NELSON is Canada's largest and leading educational publisher. NELSON believes in the evolution of lifelong education and dedicates its business efforts to the creation of quality, innovative solutions that support the needs of every student and educator to empower learning success.

