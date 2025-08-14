Edward Jones Canada Presents Inaugural Leadership Award to Simone Le Gendre

Presented at the 2025 Canadian Immigrant Awards Gala, honouring leadership and impact.

TORONTO, Aug. 14, 2025 /CNW/ - Edward Jones Canada is proud to announce Dr. Simone Le Gendre as the recipient of its inaugural Leadership Award, presented at the 2025 Top 25 Canadian Immigrant (CI) Awards Gala.

The leadership award honours an immigrant leader who is making a lasting impact in their community and across Canada.

Originally from Trinidad and Tobago, Dr. Le Gendre arrived in Nova Scotia in 2018 and quickly stepped into a senior role with the provincial government. She has since made history as the first immigrant and Black woman to serve as Nova Scotia's provincial director of immigration and settlement.

Today, she leads the province's Ocean Governance Secretariat, helping shape marine policy and intergovernmental collaboration.

"Simone's story is a powerful example of what leadership looks like when it's driven by purpose," says Naveen Rakkar, Director, Human Capital at Edward Jones Canada. "She's breaking barriers, building futures, and showing us all what's possible when talent meets opportunity. We're honoured to recognize her work."

Dr. Le Gendre is also the founder of EduHaus Inc., a social enterprise focused on expanding access to STEM education for underrepresented communities.

Her projects include an AI-powered learning platform and an urban farm growing culturally relevant crops in repurposed shipping containers.

"Canada gave me the space to dream, and the responsibility to deliver," said Dr. Simone Le Gendre. "Whether I'm in a boardroom or on a farm, I'm working to widen access and reimagine what leadership can look like. This award means a lot, and I hope it inspires others to lead with vision and courage."

Edward Jones Canada created the Leadership Award to celebrate immigrant leaders who are shaping a stronger, more inclusive future. The award reflects the firm's commitment to supporting communities through comprehensive planning, advice, and meaningful partnerships.

